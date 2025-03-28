Press Release

March 28, 2025 Cayetano urges neutrality, warns against rushed judgment in VP impeachment Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday said that while the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte is a political process, the Senate stands firm in upholding justice, fairness, and neutrality as it handles the case as the impeachment court. In a media interview on March 26, Cayetano emphasized the importance of impartiality and that senators will take a separate oath as judges in the impeachment trial. "Mag-oath ka ulit as a senator-judge, at ang oath mo roon ay to follow the Constitution and to obey the laws, which includes neutrality," he said. "Totoong it's a political process, but it's not a political process in the sense na walang element of justice and fairness. The neutrality is still there," he added. He also advised the media against pressuring senators to take a stand on the issue prematurely. "Once na judge ka, hindi ka [dapat] magbigay ng opinion. I'd advise against asking them [other senators] if they're for or against the impeachment," he said. Cayetano acknowledged concerns about the impeachment process but clarified that in essence, once the House of Representatives transmits an impeachment case, the Senate is constitutionally mandated to conduct the trial. "Even if you ask me, do you want the impeachment or hindi, it's not a matter of if you want anymore. Once final na ang Congress dito, wala nang choice ang Senate," he said. Cayetano also stressed that the timing of the impeachment should be carefully considered to avoid distractions from other pressing national issues. Among these are the collapsed Isabela bridge and a report from the Department of Education (DepEd) about a private school allegedly billing the government for senior high school voucher subsidies despite 98% of its claimed students being enrolled in public schools. "We're still a nation in mourning over the deportation case of former President Duterte, nagluluksa pa ang marami. Then, may mga isyu pa tayo tulad nitong tulay, itong 'ghost' students sa DepEd program, at mga budget concerns sa Supreme Court. Marami tayong problema," he said. "Yes may concerns ang prosecution, but those concerns can be addressed by them to preserve the evidence. Kaya nila yan. So to start [the impeachment] in June or July would not cause any irreparable damage. But it will help the nation take these issues in stride," he added. Cayetano: 'Magiging patas at maingat ang Senado sa usapin ng impeachment' Nanindigan si Senator Alan Peter Cayetano na dapat manatiling patas ang Senado sa impeachment case laban kay Vice President Sara Duterte kahit na isa itong prosesong may bahid ng politika. Sa isang panayam nitong Miyerkules, March 26, ipinaalala ni Cayetano na bilang impeachment court, may tungkulin ang Senado na sumunod sa Konstitusyon at mga batas. "Mag-oath ka ulit as a senator-judge, at ang oath mo roon ay to follow the Constitution and to obey the laws, which includes neutrality," sabi niya. "Totoong it's a political process, but it's not a political process in the sense na walang element of justice and fairness. Y'ung neutrality is still there," dagdag niya. Pinaalalahanan din niya ang media na huwag pilitin ang mga senador na magpahayag ng opinyon sa impeachment case. "Once na judge ka, hindi ka [dapat] magbigay ng opinion. I'd advise against asking them [other senators] if they're for or against the impeachment," sabi niya. Nilinaw rin ni Cayetano na ayon sa Konstitusyon, kapag naipasa na ng House of Representatives ang isang impeachment case sa Senado, obligasyon ng Senado na isagawa ang paglilitis. "Even if you ask me, do you want the impeachment or hindi, it's not a matter of if you want anymore. Once final na ang Congress dito, wala nang choice ang Senate," aniya. Binigyang diin din ni Cayetano na dapat isaalang-alang ang tamang timing ng impeachment upang hindi mapabayaan ang iba pang mahahalagang isyu ng bansa. "We're still a nation in mourning over the deportation case of former President Duterte, nagluluksa pa ang marami. Then, may mga isyu pa tayo tulad nitong tulay, itong 'ghost' students sa DepEd program, at mga budget concerns sa Supreme Court. Marami tayong problema," sabi niya. Bagamat may mga pangamba ang prosekusyon sa impeachment, iginiit ni Cayetano na may sapat na oras para mapangalagaan ang ebidensya, kaya hindi kailangang apurahin ang proseso. "Yes, may concerns ang prosecution but those concerns can be addressed by them to preserve the evidence. Kaya nila yan. So to start [the impeachment] in June or July would not cause any irreparable damage. But it will help the nation take these issues in stride," sabi niya.