Press Release

March 28, 2025 Cayetano questions DPWH's lack of urgency, outrage over Isabela bridge collapse Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday criticized the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for its apparent lack of urgency in addressing the collapse of the Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela. After DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan missed the Senate Blue Ribbon Subcommittee's motu proprio hearing about the incident on March 14, 2025, Cayetano finally had the opportunity on March 26 to question him about the agency's handling of the investigation. "I won't keep repeating myself, Mr. Secretary, but can I put on the record that we should have a sense of urgency in getting to the bottom of this," the senator said. When asked whether any preventive suspensions had been issued during the course of the investigation, Bonoan admitted that none had been imposed. "At this point in time, there has not been any suspension that has been meted to any person in the department simply because many of those who have been in, who have one way or the other, involved in the construction supervision of the bridge are no longer connected with the department," Bonoan said. Cayetano, however, stressed the importance of preventive suspensions, arguing that accountability measures must be implemented to ensure a fair investigation. "That's why meron po tayo sa batas natin na preventive suspension sapagkat importanteng malaman ng tao na fair ang investigation, 'di ba?" he said. He further argued that even a short suspension period would have been a reasonable action given the gravity of the situation. "I'm not asking you to suspend them for 3 months, 6 months. You suspend them for 2 weeks and finish the investigation for 2 weeks and afterwards, cleared sila. Pero y'ung zero suspension? Tulay ang bumagsak at hindi ito ordinary," he said. Cayetano also questioned the apparent lack of outrage over the incident, emphasizing that the bridge collapse should serve as a wake-up call for the DPWH and the entire government. "Nasaan ang sense of indignation or outrage dito? Obviously, there's a quiet cover-up that's happening," he said. He urged the DPWH to treat the issue seriously, saying that addressing this failure properly could lead to much-needed reforms within the department. "Getting to the bottom of this collapsed bridge can be the starting point of reform in DPWH in this administration that will have far-reaching effects in the future," he said. Cayetano, kinastigo ang DPWH sa kawalan ng agarang aksyon sa bumagsak na tulay sa Isabela Binanatan ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) nitong Miyerkules dahil sa kawalan aniya ng agarang aksyon at pagkalgalit sa pagbagsak ng Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge sa Isabela. Matapos lumiban si DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan sa motu proprio hearing ng Senate Blue Ribbon Subcommittee noong March 14, 2025, nagkaroon ng pagkakataon si Cayetano nitong March 26 na usisain siya tungkol sa paraan ng ahensya sa pagsisiyasat ng insidente. "I won't keep repeating myself, Mr. Secretary, but can I put on the record that we should have a sense of urgency in getting to the bottom of this," wika niya. Nang tanungin kung may naipatupad na preventive suspensions habang isinasagawa ang imbestigasyon, inamin ni Bonoan na wala pang sinuspinde. "At this point in time, there has not been any suspension that has been meted to any person in the department simply because many of those who have been in, who have one way or the other, involved in the construction supervision of the bridge are no longer connected with the department," wika ni Bonoan. Pero giit ni Cayetano, mahalaga ang preventive suspensions upang matiyak ang patas at maayos na imbestigasyon. "That's why meron po tayo sa batas natin na preventive suspension sapagkat importanteng malaman ng tao na fair ang investigation, 'di ba?" wika niya. Dagdag pa niya, kahit maikling suspensyon lang sana ay sapat nang hakbang lalo na sa bigat ng insidenteng ito. "I'm not asking you to suspend them for 3 months, 6 months. You suspend them for 2 weeks and finish the investigation for 2 weeks and afterwards, cleared sila. Pero y'ung zero suspension? Tulay ang bumagsak at hindi ito ordinary," wika niya. Kinuwestyon din ng senador kung bakit tila walang galit o pagkabahala sa nangyari, na dapat sana ay magsilbing wake-up call hindi lang sa DPWH kundi sa buong gobyerno. "Nasaan ang sense of indignation or outrage dito? Obviously, there's a quiet cover-up that's happening," wika niya. Hinimok ni Cayetano ang DPWH na seryosohin ang usapin dahil ang tamang paghawak sa kasong ito ay maaaring magbukas ng pinto sa kinakailangang reporma sa ahensya. "Getting to the bottom of this collapsed bridge can be the starting point of reform in DPWH in this administration that will have far-reaching effects in the future," wika niya.