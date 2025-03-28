Press Release

March 28, 2025 Cayetano uncovers multiple structural defects on collapsed Isabela bridge The Cabagan-Sta. Maria bridge exhibited countless structural defects, revealing significant issues and red flags that suggested it was flawed from the outset. This shocking revelation was made by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, during the continuation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's probe into the sudden collapse of the bridge in Isabela province. "935 fails in total [citing the number of times the word was mentioned in the consultant's As-Built Evaluation Report] ... Forgive me Mr. Secretary, but there should be outrage about this information kasi hindi naman pala totally unexpected na bumagsak ang bridge," the senator told Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan during the hearing. "Kasi nga since 2018 until now -- in five years' time -- na-reveal na mayroon nang problem after problem, tapos may fail pa," he added. The senator's investigation also disclosed that these failures had been extensively documented in the Department of Public Works and Highways' own reports dating back to 2018. Cayetano further noted that the documents indicated issues with all 12 spans of the bridge, ranging from minor (cracks), to critical (hairline cracks) and severe (snapped bolts, deformities, longitudinal cracks, and more). "Hindi totoong spans 2 and 3 lang ang may problema. Every single one of the spans ay napansin ng inyong field engineers so much so that the DPWH asked to get an independent structural engineer [to assess it]," Cayetano said, showing a detailed presentation outlining the bridge's defects. The senator was also outraged that despite the numerous failure reports submitted by Project Engineer Felipe Lingan Jr. and Robert Panaligan, the recommended actions to prevent similar incidents were simply ignored. The senator then pointed out that according to reports from 2020, the failures appeared to be due to poor construction, not design flaws. "Mayroon nang prima facie evidence [na ang failure] ay nasa construction, hindi design," he said. Cayetano also revealed that the steel used for the bridge may be of subpar quality, with a photo in his presentation showing clean cuts instead of properly stretched steel. He found out as well that the bolts used for the bridge weren't checked by any DPWH field engineers and were only inspected after the collapse. "May bumagsak na tulay sa Pilipinas na [worth] a billion pesos and yet you have no outrage. Hindi man lang ginawa test isang buwan na [ang nakalipas]?" Cayetano said, expressing his disbelief over the lack of urgency. His frustration stems from the DPWH's snail-paced response after the incident, which occurred on February 27, 2025. Two weeks after the bridge collapsed, during the Blue Ribbon Committee's first hearing on March 14, it was uncovered that the agency had yet to appoint a leader for the investigation, formed a special committee, suspended anyone involved in the project, or held any hearings. Despite his indignation, Cayetano had expressed determination for the Blue Ribbon investigation to uncover the truth behind the collapse and to push for much-needed reforms within the DPWH. "Walang sacred cows dito sa imbestigasyon kasi tulay ito... Ang tama ay tama, ang mali ay mali. I see this as an opportunity to draw the line and tell contractors na, 'P1 trillion na ang budget ng DPWH. Dapat may red line. Wag dadayain ang projects'," he said. "This can be the starting point of reform of DPWH in this administration that will have far-reaching effects in the future," he added. Cayetano: Sandamakmak ang depekto sa Cabagan-Sta. Maria bridge Hindi pa man nakukumpleto ang pagtatayo ng Cabagan-Sta. Maria ay sandamakmak na ang natuklasang depekto nito. Ito ang ibinunyag ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules, March 26, 2025, sa pagpapatuloy imbestigasyon ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa biglang pagkasira ng tulay sa Isabela. "935 fails in total [citing the number of times the word was mentioned in the consultant's As-Built Evaluation Report] ... Forgive me Mr. Secretary, but there should be outrage about this information kasi hindi naman pala totally unexpected na bumagsak ang bridge," sabi ng senador kay Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan. "Kasi nga since 2018 until now -- in five years' time -- na-reveal na mayroon nang problem after problem, tapos may fail pa," dagdag niya. Ayon sa senador, nanggaling mismo sa mga dokumento ng Department of Public Works and Highways ang impormasyon ng mga depekto na natuklasan ng kanilang mga tauhan simula noong taong 2018. Aniya, nakasaad sa mga ulat na lahat ng 12 span ng tulay ay mayroong mga isyu - mula sa minor (bitak), hanggang critical (hairline cracks) at severe (snapped bolts, deformities, longitudinal cracks, at iba pa). "Hindi totoong spans 2 and 3 lang ang may problema. Every single one of the spans ay napansin ng inyong field engineers so much so that the DPWH asked to get an independent structural engineer [to assess it]," sabi ni Cayetano. Ikinagalit din ng senador ang pagbabalewala ng ahensya sa failure reports at inirekomendang aksyon na isinumite nina Project Engineer Felipe Lingan Jr. at Robert Panaligan. Wika niya, dahil sa mga ulat noong taong 2020, mukhang ang sanhi ng pagbigay ng tulay ay ang kalidad ng konstruksyon at hindi depekto sa disenyo. "Mayroon nang prima facie evidence [na ang failure] ay nasa construction, hindi design," aniya. Isiniwalat din ni Cayetano na maaaring hindi de kalidad ang ginamit na bakal sa paggawa ng tulay. Bilang patunay, nagpakita siya ng larawan kung saan kita na malinis ang pagkahiwa ng bakal, imbis na banat ito. Natuklasan pa ng senador na ang mga bolt sa tulay ay hindi nasuri ng sinumang field engineer ng DPWH at na-inspeksyon lamang ito ilang araw pagkatapos ito nasira. "May bumagsak na tulay sa Pilipinas na [worth] a billion pesos and yet you have no outrage. Hindi man lang ginawa test isang buwan na [ang nakalipas]?" bwelta ng senador. Dismayado si Cayetano dahil aniya napakakupad ng tugon ng ahensya sa insidente, na nangyari pa noong February 27, 2025. Ikinagalit ito ng senador dahil dalawang linggo pagkatapos nasira ang tulay - habang dinidinig ng Blue Ribbon Committee ang isyu noong March 14 - ay nalaman niya na wala pang aksyon ang DPWH sa insidenteng ito. Wala pa silang ginawang special committee o pagdinig, inatasang lider para sa imbestigasyon, at pinatawan ng preventive suspension upang managot sa nangyaring trahedya. Ngunit sa kabila ng kanyang pagkagalit, determinado si Cayetano na alamin ang katotohanan sa pagkasira ng tulay. Gusto niyang magpasa ng mga kinakailangang reporma sa loob ng DPWH. "Walang sacred cows dito sa imbestigasyon kasi tulay ito... Ang tama ay tama, ang mali ay mali. I see this as an opportunity to draw the line and tell contractors na, 'P1 trillion na ang budget ng DPWH. Dapat may red line. Wag dadayain ang projects'," wika ng senador. "This can be the starting point of reform of DPWH in this administration that will have far-reaching effects in the future," dagdag niya.