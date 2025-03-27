STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON RELIEF OF BI PERSONNEL SUSPECTED OF INVOLVEMENT IN TRAFFICKING OF FILIPINOS

The Bureau of Immigration's decision to relieve its personnel suspected of involvement in the departure of Filipino trafficking victims is commendable as this shows the government's resolve in addressing transnational crimes. The alarming rise in human trafficking cases among Filipinos seeking jobs abroad demands an urgent and united government response.

The BI must strengthen its cooperation with international law enforcement agencies to dismantle criminal organizations operating scam hubs. At the same time, the government must crack down on corruption to stop these crimes at their source while launching a more aggressive information campaign to protect job seekers from illegal recruiters. Walang scam kung walang corrupt!