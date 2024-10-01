Press Release

November 23, 2024 TOL supports Suroy Suroy Sugbo; urges Filipinos to visit, discover Cebu province Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino expressed his full support to Cebu's efforts to promote its rich heritage, religious tradition, and culture by organizing year-round tourism campaigns. The senator joined the 'Suroy Suroy Sugbo Southern Heritage Trail' event which kicked off from the provincial capitol in Cebu City on Friday. Organized by the provincial government led by Governor Gwen Garcia, the tour allows participants to immerse in southern Cebu's distinct natural attractions, history, religion, and culture, including its food. In his speech at one of the stops at the plaza in front of San Isidro Labrador Church in San Fernando, Cebu, Tolentino said the tour allowed him to pick up new information about the town, particularly its history. The senator also lauded San Fernando's efforts to become a surfing destination, as shared by Mayor Mytha Ann Canoy. "I learned about the history and character of the people of San Fernando, they are brave, resilient, and prepared to face life's challenges, just like the waves of the sea which have their ups and downs," he said. "That is why I propose a new slogan for San Fernando, as it vies to become the country's newest surfing capital, as the 'land of historic waves,'" added Tolentino. "It is my honor to experience your heritage, religious tradition, and culture, to meet Cebuanos, and fellow tourists from various places, including Cavite, Pampanga, and Surigao, who all came here to explore southern Cebu. And I urge our kababayans to support local tourism and discover more about your beautiful province," he concluded. TOL, todo-suporta sa Suroy Suroy Sugbo; hinikayat ang mga Pilipino na bisitahin, tuklasin ang lalawigan ng Cebu Todo-suporta si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino sa layunin ng lalawigan ng Cebu na ipagmalaki ang mayamang kasaysayan, relihiyon, at kultura nito sa pamamagitan ng organized tours na isinasagawa buong taon. Kabilang ang senador sa mga lumahok sa 'Suroy Suroy Sugbo Southern Heritage Trail' na nagsimula sa kapitolyo ng probinsya sa lungsod ng Cebu noong Biyernes. Sa pangunguna ni Gobernadora Gwen Garcia, layunin ng tour na ipamalas ang kakaibang kultura, relihiyon, kasaysayan, at magagandang tanawin ng southern Cebu, o katimugang bahagi ng lalawigan. Sa kanyang talumpati sa isa sa mga hinintuan ng tour sa plaza ng San Isidro Labrador Church sa San Fernando, Cebu, inihayag ni Tolentino na marami syang natutunang bagong impormasyon sa naturang bayan, lalo na sa kasaysayan nito. Nalaman din nya kay Mayor Mytha Ann Canoy ang pagsisikap ng San Fernando para hirangin bilang susunod na surfing destination ng bansa. "Nalaman ko ang kasaysayan ng mga taga San Fernando bilang matapang at matatag, at handang humarap sa mga pagsubok ng buhay, gaya ng mga alon sa inyong dagat, na may bahaging papataas at pababa," ani Tolentino. "Kung kaya't marapatin n'yo ang aking mungkahi na magkaroon ng bagong islogan ang inyong munisipalidad, bilang 'land of historic waves,'" dagdag nya. "Isang karangalan na direktang makita at maranasan ang inyong kultura at tradisyon, ang makasalamuha ang mga taga Cebu, at makilala ang mga kapwa ko turista mula sa iba't ibang lugar, na tulad ko ay nagtungo rito para pumasyal sa southern Cebu. Gayundin, inaanyayahan ko ang ating mga kababayan para suportahan ang lokal na turismo, at tuklasin ang angking ganda ng inyong lalawigan," pagtatapos nya.