Press Release

November 23, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT FRANCIS "CHIZ" G. ESCUDERO ON THE PRONOUNCEMENTS OF VICE PRESIDENT SARA DUTERTE Recent statements made by Vice President Sara Duterte are deeply concerning as they are inappropriate for an official occupying the second highest office of the land. She should keep in mind that as a public official, she has a duty to set an example for the personnel in the Office of the Vice President and our fellow Filipinos, especially our children. The Vice President and her allies must also consider how her actions have contributed to rising tensions. I call on all parties involved to de-escalate the situation to prevent further harm to the safety, health, and well-being of everyone involved. I urge those who are close to her--those who truly care about her as a person and as a leader--to advise her to refrain from making these indecorous and possibly criminal statements in public. These do not benefit the Vice President, her office, or our country. If she is struggling, I sincerely hope she seeks and is provided with the help she may need so she can regain calm and composure, and properly discharge her duties as Vice President. Our government has urgent and pressing concerns it must address--matters that directly affect the lives and livelihoods of the Filipino people. It is imperative that we as public officials focus our energy and attention on resolving these issues. Dealing with the erratic and troubling behavior of a high-ranking official needlessly distracts us from attending to the urgent needs of the nation. Ultimately, as public servants, our actions should always be guided by this fundamental question: do my actions serve our people and benefit the country that we all love? I implore the Vice President to review and assess her recent actions and words spoken and determine if her statements meet this standard. Everyone has the right to feel anger and frustration, which often result in painful and hurtful language. Civil servants such as ourselves, however, do not have that luxury, as our Code of Conduct requires all public officials and employees to "perform and discharge their duties with the highest degree of excellence, professionalism, intelligence and skill." Let us all strive to have prudence, reason and dignity in our words and actions for the good of the nation and the people we are duty-bound to serve.