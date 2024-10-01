Press Release

November 22, 2024 Gatchalian seeks P79 million allocation for child development workers' scholarships Senator Win Gatchalian is advocating for the allocation of P79 million to provide scholarships for child development workers (CDWs) who have only completed high school. In his interpellation on the proposed budget of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Gatchalian highlighted that 11,414 out of 68,080 CDWs nationwide hold only a high school diploma. To address this, Gatchalian proposed the allocation of P79 million to cover tuition and other school fees, stipend, book allowance, and certification and assessment fees for a National Certificate (NC) III course in early childhood education. This funding will enable 2,854 of these CDWs to gain the necessary upskilling and reskilling opportunities to enhance their professional capabilities. "We want to, as much as possible, professionalize and upskill our CDWs. I thank TESDA for coming up with this national certification, specifically for child development workers. Now we have to start somewhere, and we are proposing to allocate P79 million for the scholarships of child development workers," said Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) and Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian is also pushing for the upskilling of CDWs under the Basic Education and Early Childhood Care and Development Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2575), which seeks to achieve universal access to early childhood education. Under the proposed measure, incumbent CDWs shall be required to complete mandatory upskilling and reskilling training programs on early childhood education or early childhood care and development (ECCD). Incumbent CDWs should also pass a certification from the TESDA, which shall provide the assessment and certification free of charge. When the proposed measure is signed into law, the senator's office estimates that the country needs an additional 161,143 CDWs to support 4.6 million children aged three to four. Pondo para sa scholarship ng child development workers isinusulong ni Gatchalian Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglalaan ng P79 milyon para sa scholarship ng mga child development workers (CDWs) na high school lamang ang tinapos. Sa kanyang interpellation sa panukalang pondo ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na high school lamang ang natapos ng 11,414 sa 68,080 CDWs sa bansa. Upang tugunan ito, isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang P79 milyong pondo para sa tuition at iba pang school fees, tulong pinansyal, book allowance, certification at assessment para sa isang National Certificate (NC) III course sa early childhood education. Sasaklawin ng naturang pondo ang upskilling at reskilling ng 2,854 CDWs. "Hangga't maaari, gusto nating isulong ang professionalization at upskilling ng ating mga CDWs. Nagpapasalamat ako sa TESDA dahil naglunsad sila ng national certification para sa ating mga child development workers. Kaya naman isinusulong natin ang paglalaan ng P79 milyon para sa scholarships ng ating mga child development workers upang masimulan natin ang kanilang professionalization," ani Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) at Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Isinusulong din ni Gatchalian ang upskilling ng mga CDWs sa ilalim ng Basic Education and Early Childhood Care and Development Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2575) na layong maabot ang universal access sa early childhood education. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, oobligahin ang mga kasalukuyang CDWs na sumailalim sa upskilling at reskilling training programs sa early childhood education o early childhood care and development (ECCD). Kailangan ding makapasa ang mga CDWs na ito sa certification mula sa TESDA. Magiging libre naman para sa mga CDWs ang naturang assessment. Kapag naisabatas na ang naturang panukala, tinataya ng tanggapan ng senador na kakailanganin ng bansa ang karagdagang 161,143 CDWs upang suportahan ang 4.6 milyong batang tatlo hanggang apat na taong gulang.