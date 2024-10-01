Press Release

November 21, 2024 Cayetano: College scholarships might be a 'better' use of DPWH's anti-flood fund Since flooding remains a persistent issue despite the over P300 billion spent year-on-year on anti-flooding structures, why not redirect part of that budget toward higher education? Senator Alan Peter Cayetano floated this idea during Tuesday's Senate debates on the 2025 budget for the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), where concerns over the reduced subsidy per student were discussed. The senator emphasized that with a P6 trillion proposed national budget and P1 trillion allocated to DPWH, only P117 billion -- or just 10 percent of DPWH's budget -- is earmarked for state universities and colleges (SUCs). "For the last two years, more or less one trillion 'yung [budget ng] DPWH, P350 billion doon ay anti-flood, [pero] ganoon pa rin ang flood natin," he noted. He said education would be a "better" or at least as good an investment as infrastructure, particularly a well-crafted scholarship system for college students. "Can you imagine if we remove P100 billion from DPWH, double the budget of SUCs (state universities and colleges), baka ma-flood tayo ng research at estudyante rather than bahang baha," he said. Reforming and funding the scholarship system Cayetano said there is no doubt that investing in Filipinos through education requires increased funding, but he emphasized that CHED must ensure those funds are used effectively. He urged CHED to reevaluate the United Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST) -- the current scholarship system for tertiary education -- and find ways to make it more effective. "If I tell you bawasan ng P50 billion ang DPWH, ilagay sa CHED o UniFAST, debate. But if CHED comes out with a study regarding the best scholarship program and how good an investment it is to get people to go to the best universities, I think no one can debate with that," he explained. He is concerned that the current model of free tuition at all state universities might not be the most effective approach for the country as it unintentionally distorts enrollment patterns, overpopulating public colleges while reducing competition. "I'm not criticizing it per se. It's better to have that system na napakaraming scholar. I'm just saying baka there's a better system that will allow our SUCs to compete with the private sector and also allow them to be more entrepreneurial," he explained. He added that interventions that "interfere too much with market forces" is "not sustainable." "If you force [the] university to accept everyone, and then [put a] cap kung magkano tuition, nagkakagulo-gulo talaga y'ung actual cost nila," he said. As an alternative, he urged CHED to find a strategic balance of resources between free tuition, student loans, and grants-in-aid. "Since we hardly have any student loans, and since the scholarships now are in State Universities, I wonder how many ang parents na pinipilit kang mag-state U instead na private kasi nga sa state U, libre," he said. The senator underscored the need for a data-driven approach to scholarship reforms, noting CHED's critical role in crafting a sustainable and effective system. "Paano tayo magkakaroon ng no-balance billing sa college education pero hindi maapektuhan y'ung market forces or y'ung economics of running a university?" he said. "If we have the study this year, baka before the 10th year [of UniFAST] we can make the recommendations," he added. Cayetano nais ilipat ang bahagi ng pondo ng DPWH sa college scholarship Dahil problema pa rin ang baha sa kabila ng lampas-P300 bilyong pondo para sa flood control infrastructure, bakit hindi na lang ilipat ang bahagi ng pondo ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa sektor ng higher education? Ito ang mungkahi ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa ginanap na plenary debate ng Senado nitong Martes tungkol sa budget ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) para sa susunod na taon. Punto ng senador, P1 trilyon ang nakalaan sa DPWH para sa susunod na taon, samantalang 10 porsyento lang nito ang nakalaan para sa state universities and colleges (SUCs). "For the last two years, more or less one trillion 'yung [budget ng] DPWH, P350 billion doon ay anti-flood, [pero] ganoon pa rin ang flood natin," wika niya. Kung ganoon aniya ang sitwasyon, mas mainam aniyang ipuhunan ng gobyerno ang bahagi ng pondo ng DPWH sa magandang scholarship system para sa mga college student. "Can you imagine if we remove P100 billion from DPWH, double the budget of SUCs (state universities and colleges), baka ma-flood tayo ng research at estudyante rather than bahang baha," pagpapatuloy niya. Pagreporma at pagpondo sa scholarship system Giit ni Cayetano, walang dudang kailangan ng mas mataas na pondo ng tertiary education sa bansa. Ang kailangan lamang ay masiguradong epektibo rin itong magagamit ng CHED. Partikular niyang tinukoy ay ang pagpapaganda sa United Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST) at paglalagay ng sapat na budget dito. Hinimok niya ang CHED na magsagawa ng pananaliksik tungkol sa UniFAST at bumalangkas ng mas magandang bersyon nito. "If I tell you bawasan ng P50 billion ang DPWH, ilagay sa CHED o UniFAST, debate. But if CHED comes out with a study regarding the best scholarship program and how good an investment it is to get people to go to the best universities, I think no one can debate with that," aniya. Sa tingin kasi ng senador, nagkakaroon ng "market distortion" dahil nagdadagsaan ang mga estudyante sa state universities kung saan libre ang tuition alinsunod sa Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. Aniya, hindi "sustainable" ang ganitong sistema. "I'm not criticizing per se. It's better to have that system na napakaraming scholar. I'm just saying baka there's a better system that will allow our SUCs to compete with the private sector and also allow them to be more entrepreneurial," paliwanag niya. "If you force [the] university to accept everyone, and then [put a] cap kung magkano tuition, nagkakagulo-gulo talaga y'ung actual cost nila," dagdag niya. Bilang alternatibo, kailangan aniyang balansehin ang paglalaan ng pondo ng gobyerno para sa student loans, grants-in-aid, at free tuition. "Since we hardly have any student loans, and since the scholarships now are in state Us, i wonder how many ang parents na pinipilit kang mag-state u instead na private kasi nga sa state u, libre," pahayag ni Cayetano. Aniya, CHED ang pinakamainam na atasan na bumuo ng isang scholarship system na magpapanatili sa lawak ng libreng edukasyon nang hindi naman malulugi ang mga unibersidad. "Paano tayo magkakaroon ng no balance billing sa college education pero hindi maapektuhan yung market forces or y'ung economics of running a university?" wika niya. "If we have the study this year, baka before the 10th year [of UniFAST] we can make the recommendations," dagdag niya.