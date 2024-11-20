Press Release

November 20, 2024 Seconding Speech | Senator Joel Villanueva

Confirmation of the ad interim appointment of DILG Secretary Remulla

20 November 2024 Mr. Chairperson, distinguished colleagues, we would like to express our full support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Juanito Victor "Jonvic" Remulla as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government. In his 23 years in public service, most recently as governor of Cavite for more than a decade, Secretary Remulla demonstrated his commitment to good governance and his ability to translate vision into tangible action. Under his leadership, Cavite has become one of the most business-friendly provinces in the country, with advancements in education, health, social services, and infrastructure. His innovative programs, such as the Wireless Access Program on Governance or WAPOG, providing free internet service to students, and his commitment to ensuring peace and order and effective disaster management, have set a high standard for local governance. On a lighter note, we are glad to mention that we share the same passion for sports as Secretary Remulla, particularly for basketball. As one of the biggest supporters of the UP Fighting Maroons, he was instrumental in ending the 36-year title drought of the team in 2022 and shaping it to be one of the formidable squads to beat in collegiate basketball. Marahil rin po, pareho kaming matatawag na "loudest cheerleader" ng aming mga alma mater - si Secretary Remulla, sa UP; tayo naman po, sa UST. Sa katunayan, maghaharap po ang aming mga koponan sa Final Four ng UAAP Men's Basketball sa mga darating na araw. Sec. Jonvic, sa larangan ng local governance, buong-buo ang aking suporta sa inyo, ngunit sa usaping ito ng basketball, ipagpaumanhin niyo na po, pero "Go USTe" tayo all the way! In closing, we would like to express once again our unwavering support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Secretary Jonvic Remulla to lead the DILG. Naniniwala po tayo na sa kanyang husay, galing, at 'di matatawarang dedikasyon sa paglilingkod sa mga Pilipino, mamamayagpag po ang DILG sa pagbibigay ng dekalidad na serbisyo sa bayan. Maraming salamat po at pagpalain po tayong lahat ng Diyos.