Press Release

November 20, 2024 TOL backs stronger PNP Maritime Command amid threats at the West Philippine Sea Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino believes it is high time to strengthen the Maritime Command of the Philippine National Police (PNP) as part of the country's efforts to assert its rights and jurisdiction over its maritime domain, particularly the West Philippine Sea (WPS). Speaking before PNP officers and cadets at Camp General Mariano Castaneda in Silang, Cavite this morning, Tolentino expressed his full support to bolster the structure and capabilities of the PNP Maritime Command to help patrol our seas. "I am for a stronger PNP Maritime Command, which will have regional headquarters in Luzon in the province Mindoro Oriental, Visayas in the province Cebu, and Mindanao in the province of Sulu," said Tolentino, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. "These three regional headquarters can help reinforce our Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard in dealing with current challenges in our maritime zones, especially in the West Philippine Sea," the senator emphasized. In addition, Tolentino called on the leadership of the PNP Academy, led by Police Brigadier General Christopher Birung, as well as its dean of academics and corps professors to include in the academy's curriculum the study of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12604) and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (12605). "These laws can be taught as an elective subject, so that our police cadets, who will become officials of the PNP in the future, will learn at a young age the importance of protecting our seas and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country," he explained. Tolentino is the principal author of the two landmark laws signed recently by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. The senator was the PNPA's guest of honor on Wednesday morning at the inauguration of the newly built PNP Amphitheatre and at the opening ceremonies of this year's Cadet Corps Intramurals held at the PNPA Grandstand. Pinalakas na PNP Maritime Command, suportado ni TOL sa harap ng mga hamon sa West Philippine Sea Naniniwala si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino na napapanahon na para palakasin ang Maritime Command ng Philippine National Police (PNP) bilang bahagi ng paggigiit ng bansa sa karapatan at teritoryo nito sa karagatan, partikular sa West Philippine Sea (WPS). Sa kanyang talumpati sa mga opisyal at kadete ng PNP sa Camp General Mariano Castaneda sa Silang, Cavite ngayong umaga, ipinahayag ni Tolentino ang kanyang buong suporta sa pagpapalakas sa istruktura at kapabilidad ng PNP Maritime Command para tumulong sa pagpapatrolya ng karagatan ng bansa. "Suportado ko ang pinalakas na PNP Maritime Command, na magkakaroon ng regional headquarters sa Luzon sa lalawigan ng Mindoro Oriental, Visayas sa lalawigan ng Cebu, at Mindanao sa lalawigan ng Sulu," ayon kay Tolentino, pinuno ng Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. "Malaki ang maitutulong ng tatlong regional headquarters na ito sa Philippine Navy at Philippine Coast Guard para harapin ang kasalukuyang hamon sa ating maritime zones, lalo na sa West Philippine Sea," ani Tolentino. Samantala, nanawagan si Tolentino sa pamunuan ng PNP Academy, sa pangunguna ni Police Brigadier General Christopher Birung, kabilang ang dean of academics and corps professors ng institusyon, na isama sa curriculum ng akademiya ang pag-aaral sa Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12604) at Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (12605). "Maaaring ituro ang mga batas na ito bilang elective subjects para sa murang edad pa lamang ay malalaman na ng ating mga kadete, na magiging mga opisyal ng kapulisan sa hinaharap, ang kahalagahan ng pagprotekta sa ating karagatan, gayundin sa integridad ng teritoryo at soberanya ng bansa," paliwanag nya. Si Tolentino ang punong may-akda at sponsor ng dalawang makasaysayang batas na pinirmahan kamakailan ni Pangulong Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. Si TOL ang panauhing pandangal ng PNPA sa pagpapasinaya ng bagong PNPA Amphitheatre at sa pagbubukas ng Cadet Corps Intramurals ngayong taon na ginanap sa PNPA Grandstand.