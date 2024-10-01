Poe on Mary Jane Veloso homecoming

We laud the mutual effort of the Philippine and Indonesian governments for making Mary Jane Veloso's homecoming possible.

The welfare of our OFWs is a matter of great importance, it is incumbent upon concerned government agencies to safeguard our migrant workers and guarantee their rights.

In the Senate, we augmented the AKSYON fund to provide legal, medical, and financial assistance to our OFWs.

We will also ensure funds for the National Reintegration Center and OFW helpdesks.

This is on top of the DSWD funding for returning undocumented OFWs to get counseling through livelihood training.

We must see to it that no Filipino migrant worker falls victim to yet another death sentence.