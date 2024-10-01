Press Release

November 20, 2024 Bong Go supports South Cotabato Provincial Athletic Meet in Polomolok Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports and Committee on Youth, lauded the opening of the South Cotabato Provincial Athletic Association Meet held at the Polomolok Municipal Plaza. Running from November 18 to 22, this annual event brings together young athletes, coaches, and communities to celebrate sportsmanship, discipline, and unity. With this year's theme, "Liksi, Galing at Puso ng Batang Makabansa sa Bansang Makabata," the Provincial Meet aims to highlight the athleticism, dedication, and patriotism of Filipino youth. The 2024 Provincial Meet gathered young athletes from various municipalities in South Cotabato to compete in a wide array of sporting events. "Senator Bong Go is a staunch advocate of fostering these values through sports. He firmly believes that investing in programs and initiatives like this meet not only strengthens our nation's athletic talent but also steers the youth towards a path of health, discipline, and teamwork," said Go's representative. "His constant reminder to everyone, especially the youth, is this: 'Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit,'" he added. The senator also acknowledged the efforts of South Cotabato's local government, Polomolok Mayor Bernie Palencia, school administrators, and athletic leaders in organizing this Provincial Meet and for their efforts in promoting sports and youth development through the event. Furthermore, his Malasakit Team also provided shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to some of the participants. "Your hard work ensures that our young athletes have the opportunity to showcase their talents and represent their communities with pride and honor," he said. "Through your tireless efforts, you are not only nurturing future champions but also instilling values of patriotism and excellence in our youth. Let this meeting be a celebration of camaraderie and determination as we work together for a brighter future for our country," Go remarked. The senator played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. Additionally, Go principally sponsored and authored SBN 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill aims to institutionalize a national sports program aimed at developing grassroots talent and aligning it with the country's overall sports strategy. As the festivities commenced, Senator Go's advocacy for youth and sports development took center stage, reminding participants and spectators alike of the importance of fostering unity and resilience. His words and continued support served as a beacon of encouragement for the young athletes aiming to make their mark in this year's meet. Go is confident that the South Cotabato Provincial Athletic Meet is set to be a vibrant showcase of talent, spirit, and collaboration, emphasizing the vital role of sports in shaping not only champions but also responsible citizens for a stronger nation.