Press Release

November 20, 2024 Bong Go underscores urgent need to pursue food security amidst challenges in rice production Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and a steadfast proponent of the welfare of agricultural workers, has emphasized the need for immediate and sustainable measures to secure the nation's food supply. Amid reports of reduced rice production caused by successive typhoons, Go reiterated the importance of legislative and executive action to support farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector. "Importante na may laman ang tiyan ng bawat Pilipino. Sikapin nating walang magutom lalo na sa panahon ng sakuna. Kaya napakahalaga na patuloy nating suportahan ang ating mga magsasaka. Sila ang haligi ng ating food security. Kung hindi natin sila tutulungan, paano natin masisiguro na may pagkain sa bawat mesa ng pamilyang Pilipino?" said Go. The senator called attention to the significant damage caused by Tropical Cyclones Kristine and Leon, which led to production losses of 325,860 metric tons of rice and combined agricultural damage amounting to PHP 9.8 billion. He noted that the situation highlights the pressing need for policies that build resilience in the sector. Go has actively supported laws and measures aimed at enhancing food security. He was one of the authors of Republic Act (RA) 11901, or the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022, which offers farmers and fisherfolk better access to financing. The law aims to improve their productivity and competitiveness, fostering a sustainable agricultural economy. In addition, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11953, also known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which condones debts incurred by agrarian reform beneficiaries. This law eases the burden on farmers and provides them with a stronger foundation to grow their livelihoods. He also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2117 to strengthen crop insurance coverage for agrarian reform beneficiaries, aiming to protect farmers from unforeseen losses due to natural disasters. To further enhance insurance services, Go filed SBN 2118, which seeks to improve the agricultural sector's resilience to calamities. The Department of Agriculture (DA) recently reported that rice production has been severely affected by the typhoons, resulting in a loss of PHP 5.93 billion. To mitigate the impact, the government has continued rice importation efforts, reaching 3.9 million metric tons as of November 7. However, Go emphasized that local production should remain a priority to reduce dependence on imports. "Kailangan nating siguruhin na may sapat na suporta ang lokal na produksyon. Hindi natin dapat iasa sa ibang bansa ang pagkain ng ating mga kababayan. Ang unang hakbang ay bigyan ng sapat na tulong ang ating mga magsasaka upang mapataas ang kanilang ani," Go stated. "Unahin n'yo munang tulungan ang mga mahihirap, 'yung mga nangangailangan na mga farmers, Dapat masaya ang mga farmers. Hindi dapat sila magutom lalo na't sila ang nagtatrabaho para may makain ang kapwa nilang Pilipino," he added. Beyond legislative work, Go also emphasized the need for infrastructure development, mechanization, and innovation in the agricultural sector. These, he said, would reduce the vulnerabilities of farmers to climate-related risks. "Ang pagpapalakas ng imprastruktura at teknolohiya ay mahalaga para makasabay ang ating mga magsasaka sa hamon ng panahon. Hindi lamang dapat pangtawid, kundi pangmatagalang solusyon," Go added. Go linked the food security agenda to his ongoing health reforms crusade, recognizing that access to nutritious food is a key pillar of public health. "Kapag sapat at abot-kaya ang pagkain, masisiguro nating malusog ang ating mga kababayan. Ang laban para sa food security ay laban din para sa kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino," he noted. As a staunch health advocate, Go has consistently worked to expand the scope of healthcare services and improve the overall well-being of Filipinos. Go reaffirmed his dedication to supporting legislative measures and programs that uplift Filipino farmers and fisherfolk. Amidst the challenges brought by natural disasters, he called for collective efforts to ensure that the agricultural sector thrives and food security is maintained. "Hindi natin kayang solusyonan ito mag-isa. Kailangang magtulungan ang pamahalaan, pribadong sektor, at ang bawat Pilipino para maabot natin ang tunay na layunin ng food security," Go said.