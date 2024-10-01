Press Release

November 20, 2024 Address existence of illegal logging and mining particularly in Mindanao, says Bong Go as he expressed support for DENR's proposed budget and programs During the extended Senate session that stretched late into the night on November 18 and into the early hours of November 19, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed support for the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). The senator also raised critical concerns about the environmental state of the country especially in Mindanao, focusing on illegal logging and irresponsible mining activities and their potential impact on the region's safety and sustainability. "I am from Mindanao at nakikita ko pag lumilipad kami d'yan, may marami pa talagang mga nakakalbong bundok at bukid," Go said, pointing out the visible effects of deforestation from an aerial perspective. "Takot po ako, kami po na magiging biktima rin po ng bagyo, baha doon." Reflecting on the stark changes in the region's environment, Go lamented the loss of greenery and warned about the long-term consequences. "Kita n'yo 'yung green, used to be napaka-green po, clean and green na bundok natin sa Mindanao. Pero nakikita natin ngayon na marami pong kalbo. 'Yung green noon, naging brown na po ang itsura." Known for advocating proactive disaster preparedness and environmental preservation, Go urged immediate attention to these issues, emphasizing that preventive action is crucial. "Dahil ayaw natin, pagdating ng panahon, magsisisihan na naman tayo, kalbo na 'yung bundok, tapos marami pong namamatay dahil sa illegal logging at illegal mining, saka pa ba natin pag-usapan 'yan? Kung pwede naman natin tanungin ngayon at pag-usapan." He also requested updates and accountability from the DENR regarding its efforts to address these illegal activities. "Pwede na pong makahingi na lang po ng report updates dito sa illegal logging at illegal mining po at ano ang ginawa ng Departamento?" In response to Go's concerns, Senator Cynthia Villar, the budget sponsor for the DENR, confirmed the existence of illegal logging and mining activities but assured him that the department is addressing these and would provide the necessary updates. "Yes, Mr. President, we will give a report on all the illegal mining and illegal logging in Mindanao and what the DENR will do to minimize this. Thank you very much," Villar said. Go reaffirmed his strong support for the DENR and its mandate to protect and preserve the country's natural resources. "Full support naman po ako sa DENR. Ever since po, ever since po, I became a senator. Full support po ako sa DENR." Meanwhile, recognizing the urgent need for a dedicated government agency solely focused on disaster preparedness and response, Go, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, has been pushing for the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) through his Senate Bill No. 188. The lawmaker said that if the bill is enacted, the cabinet secretary-level department shall concentrate on three significant areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building forward better. To support the DDR's functions and responsibilities, the proposed measure also provides for the creation of an Integrated Disaster Resilience Information System (IDRIS), which will serve as a database of all relevant disaster risk reduction and climate change information. Go is also the principal author and one of the co-sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2451 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which seeks to establish mandatory evacuation centers in localities across the Philippines if enacted into law. This bill was recently approved on the third and final reading in the Senate. Moreover, Go filed Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program. This proposed measure aims to develop a housing and social protection program that offers disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through government-provided rental subsidies if enacted.