Press Release

November 20, 2024 Gatchalian seeks additional P58 million for Teacher Education Council Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the allocation of an additional P58 million for the Teacher Education Council (TEC), a body tasked with improving the quality of education and training for teachers. Twenty-eight million pesos of these additional funds will be allocated for the hiring of 28 personnel who will be detailed under the TEC Secretariat. Though the new positions were approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) this year, the corresponding funding requirements were not reflected in the General Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2025 (House Bill No. 10800). Thirty million pesos of the proposed additional funds will be allocated for the TEC's Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), which will cover research activities, consultations, dialogues, benchmarking, workshops and validation activities. The TEC's MOOE will also cover regular meetings as well as other common costs, operational expenses, and the space to house the TEC secretariat's structure outside the Department of Education (DepEd). "I am appealing for this additional P58 million to fully equip the Teacher Education Council. I truly believe that this is a low-hanging fruit and an immediate reform in terms of strengthening and empowering our teachers, especially when it comes to training and locating good potential teachers to come into the system. The Teacher Education Council has a lot of powers to improve the teaching capabilities of our education system," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian is the principal author and sponsor of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), which revamped the TEC. The law strengthens the coordination between the DepEd, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Other responsibilities of the TEC include the establishment of a teacher education roadmap and the setting of basic requirements for teacher education programs. Dagdag na P58 milyon para sa Teacher Education Council isinusulong ni Gatchalian Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglalaan ng karagdagang P58 milyon para sa Teacher Education Council (TEC) na may mandatong iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon at pagsasanay para sa mga guro ng bansa. Dalawampu't walong milyong piso rito ang ilalaan para sa pag-hire ng 28 karagdagang kawani na itatalaga sa ilalim ng TEC Secretariat. Bagama't inaprubahan na ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ngayong taon ang paglikha sa mga naturang posisyon, wala pang nakalaang pondo para sa mga ito sa ilalim ng General Appropriations Bill para sa Fiscal Year 2025 (House Bill No. 10800). Tatlumpung milyong piso naman sa karagdagang pondo na ito ang ilalaan para sa Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE). Sinasaklaw nito ang mga research activities, mga konsultasyon, mga dayalogo, benchmarking, workshops, at mga validation activities. Saklaw din ng MOOE ng TEC ang mga regular na pagpupulong, pati na rin ang mga regular na gastusin, operational expenses, at ang espasyo na magsisilbing tanggapan ng TEC sa labas ng Department of Education (DepEd). "Umaapela ako para sa karagdagang P58 milyong ito upang suportahan ang Teacher Education Council. Naniniwala akong malaki ang magiging epekto nito at isa itong agarang reporma na makakatulong sa ating mga guro, lalo na pagdating sa training, at sa paghahanap ng mga may potensyal na maging mahusay na guro. Maraming kapangyarihan ang Teacher Education Council upang iangat ang kakayahan ng ating mga guro," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Si Gatchalian ang pangunahing may akda at sponsor ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713) na nagpatatag sa TEC. Pinapaigting ng naturang batas ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at ang Professional Regulation Commission. Bahagi rin ng mga responsibilidad ng TEC ang pagbuo ng teacher education roadmap at pagtatalaga ng mga pamantayan para sa mga teacher education programs.