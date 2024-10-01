STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON MARY JANE VELOSO'S RETURN TO PH

I commend the ongoing efforts of Malacañang to facilitate the return of Mary Jane Veloso to our country. This initiative reflects the administration's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of every Filipino, particularly those who find themselves in challenging circumstances abroad.

Mary Jane is a victim of circumstance, having been deceived by unscrupulous individuals who exploited her vulnerability and unwittingly used her as a courier in their illegal schemes. Her situation highlights the urgent need to protect overseas workers from similar predicaments and to strengthen mechanisms against human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

Her case deserves a thorough review. I urge the Department of Justice to consider her status as a victim of human trafficking and involvement in drug syndicates. They should explore options for clemency or commutation of her sentence, recognizing her as a victim rather than a criminal.