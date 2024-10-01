Press Release

November 20, 2024 Cayetano calls for stronger action vs rising stunting rate in Filipino children Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday called on the government to reassess its programs and consider new approaches to tackle the rising rate of stunting among Filipino children, stressing the importance of early intervention in securing the nation's future. "This is a discussion with the whole of government. The DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) plays a significant role, but I'd like to ask if we can try something in 2025 to really lower the numbers,"Cayetano said during the deliberation on November 19, 2024 of the proposed 2025 budget for DSWD. Citing alarming data that one-third of preschool-aged Filipino children are at risk of stunting, Cayetano drew attention to the long-term consequences of malnutrition such as developmental delays, chronic illnesses, and limited economic opportunities in adulthood. He said despite the increased funding for feeding programs and health initiatives, the impact in reducing stunting remains minimal. "In the past few weeks we'd looked at all departments. Sa lahat ng usapan na 'yan you are basically talking about two-third of our future population, because if stunted ang one-third [of children], hindi rin nila mapapakinabangan 'yan (government programs)," he added. Cayetano urged the DSWD to reassess existing programs like the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and explore how it could better monitor and support families with malnourished or at-risk children. He also called for the agency to identify underfunded programs or pilot new initiatives in the areas most affected by stunting. "Is there any other program which is there but is underfunded that the DSWD can focus on or launch to prevent stunting?" he said. In his interpellation, Senator Cayetano also raised concerns about other vulnerable groups such as orphans and the elderly. He proposed a model similar to 4Ps where funding is tied to measurable outcomes like nutritional improvement for orphans. For the elderly, Cayetano called for "true no-billing" services under PhilHealth to reduce the burden on the DSWD, allowing the agency to focus resources on better food and accommodations for elderly residents in care homes. The senator also called on agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and local government units (LGUs) to collaborate with the DSWD in crafting more targeted and effective policies. "We all agree that prevention is better than cure. Marami sa stunted, sila rin ang future PWDs. The more that we take care of the stunting now, the less we have to spend on the interventions later on." he said. Cayetano, nanawagan ng mas matinding hakbang laban sa tumataas na bilang ng stunting sa mga bansa Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa gobyerno nitong Martes na muling suriin ang mga programa nito at mag-isip ng mga bagong paraan upang tugunan ang tumataas na kaso ng stunting o pagkabansot sa mga batang Pilipino. Binigyang diin din ng senador ang kahalagahan ng maagang interbensyon upang masiguro ang magandang kinabukasan ng bansa. "This is a discussion with the whole of government. The DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) plays a significant role, but I'd like to ask if we can try something in 2025 to really lower the numbers," wika ni Senador Cayetano sa deliberasyon nitong November 19, 2024 ng panukalang 2025 budget para sa DSWD. Binanggit ni Cayetano ang nakababahalang datos na isa sa bawat tatlong batang preschool-aged sa bansa ay nanganganib maging stunted. Ipinaliwanag din niya ang mga pangmatagalang epekto ng malnutrisyon tulad ng developmental delays, malubhang sakit, at kakulangan sa oportunidad para sa trabaho. Ayon sa senador, kahit na may dagdag na pondo para sa mga feeding program at proyektong pangkalusugan ang gobyerno, hindi pa rin ito sapat para mabawasan ang stunting. "In the past few weeks we'd looked at all departments. Sa lahat ng usapan na 'yan you are basically talking about two-third of our future population, because if stunted ang one-third [of children], hindi rin nila mapapakinabangan 'yan (government programs)," wika niya. Hinimok ni Cayetano ang DSWD na muling suriin ang mga kasalukuyang programa tulad ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) at pag-isipan kung paano pa nito masusubaybayan at matutulungan ang mga pamilyang kinabibilangan ng mga batang kulang sa nutrisyon o nanganganib na maging stunted. Binigyan din niya ng pansin ang pangangailangang matukoy ang mga programang kulang sa pondo o magpatupad ng mga pilot initiatives sa mga lugar na pinakamalaki ang bilang ng stunting. "Is there any other program which is there but is underfunded that the DSWD can focus on or launch to prevent stunting?" sabi niya. Tinalakay din ni Cayetano ang mga isyu na kinakaharap ng iba pang mga vulnerable group tulad ng mga naulila at matatanda. Iminungkahi niyang gumawa ng modelo na katulad ng 4Ps kung saan ang mga pondo ay ibinibigay batay sa mga nasusukat na resulta tulad ng pagpapabuti ng nutrisyon ng mga na-ulila. Para sa mga matatanda, nanawagan si Cayetano ng "true no-billing" na serbisyo mula sa PhilHealth upang mabawasan ang pasanin ng DSWD. Aniya, mabibigyan nito ng pagkakataon ang ahensya na magtuon ng mga resources para sa mas malusog na pagkain at mas magandang tirahan para sa mga matatanda sa mga care homes. Nanawagan din siya sa mga ahensya tulad ng Department of Health (DOH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), at mga lokal na pamahalaan na makipagtulungan sa DSWD sa paggawa ng "targeted and effective policies." "We all agree that prevention is better than cure. Marami sa stunted, sila rin ang future PWDs. The more that we take care of the stunting now, the less we have to spend on the interventions later on." wika niya.