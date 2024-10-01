Press Release

November 19, 2024 'Uunahin ko ang pagseserbisyo sa kapwa ko Pilipino!' -- Bong Go emphasizes amid ranking third in recent survey as strong senatorial contender for 2025 elections Tangere recently released the results of its latest nationwide survey, conducted from November 6 to 9, 2024, revealing Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as one of the frontrunners for the 2025 senatorial elections. The survey, which polled 2,400 qualified respondents aged 18 and above, reported a margin of error of ±1.96% at a 95% confidence level. Go garnered a solid 50.13%, securing third place and reaffirming his strong connection with Filipino voters. The Tangere results mark the continuation of Go's stellar performance in public opinion polls. In October, the Publicus PAHAYAG 2025 survey highlighted Go as the leading choice among senatorial aspirants in the unaided senatorial preference test. In the aided portion of the survey, Go is also among those leading in voter preference. In September, Pulse Asia conducted a survey from September 6 to 13, where Go ranked in the 4th to 9th spot, with 40.3% of voters indicating him as one of their preferred senatorial choices. Earlier this year, Go ranked second to third in the March OCTA Research senatorial survey, with a 49.9% approval rating. He also secured third to fourth place in the Pulse Asia survey conducted from March 6 to 10, 2024, earning a 44.2% preference rating. Go expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Filipino people for their unwavering trust and support, as reflected in the recent Tangere survey results. He acknowledged that his consistently strong performance in public opinion polls is a testament to the faith Filipinos have placed in his leadership and public service. "Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa tiwala at suporta ng bawat Pilipino. Hindi ko po sasayangin ang oportunidad na ibinibigay ninyo sa akin. Ang mga numero sa survey ay isang paalala na dapat ko pang pagbutihin ang aking serbisyo at mas lalo pang tumutok sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan," Go said in a statement following the release of the survey. Go emphasized that this recognition fuels his resolve to continue working for the betterment of the lives of ordinary Filipinos, particularly those in the most vulnerable sectors. "Para sa akin, ang tunay na sukatan ng tagumpay ay kung paano natin natutulungan ang mga nangangailangan. Ang tiwalang ipinapakita ninyo sa akin ay nagbibigay ng lakas para ipagpatuloy ang ating nasimulan na serbisyong may tapang at malasakit," he added. He vowed to use the trust given to him as motivation to serve even better and to advocate for legislation that prioritizes the welfare of all Filipinos. Go reiterated that every survey result is not just a number but a reminder of the immense responsibility he carries as a public servant. "Sa mga survey na ito, mas naiisip ko na mas marami pa akong dapat gawin. Ang tiwala ninyo ay inspirasyon ko sa aking serbisyo," he concluded. Go attributes his high approval rating to his unyielding focus on public service and his hands-on approach to addressing community concerns. Known as a "health reforms crusader," Go has prioritized healthcare accessibility through the establishment of Malasakit Centers, which provide a one-stop shop for medical and financial assistance. "Hindi po tayo tumitigil sa paghahanap ng paraan para mas mailapit ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa bawat Pilipino. Kung kaya nating ilapit ang tulong sa mga nangangailangan, bakit hindi natin gagawin?" Go shared during a recent public event. Go also emphasized the importance of listening to the needs of the ordinary Filipino, which he says remains at the heart of his legislative and advocacy efforts. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos," underscored Go.