Press Release

November 19, 2024 Transcript of Sen. Pia Cayetano's statements

Budget plenary debates - CHED, SUCs, and UP Proper

November 19, 2024 Opening Statement Thank you, Mr President. Mr. President, I am ready to sponsor the budgets of the following: COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION - with total new appropriations of Php 60,247,899,000 STATE UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES - with total new appropriations of Php 117,969,930,000 UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES SYSTEM - with total new appropriations of Php 24,262,233,000 Mr. President, I would just like to share a few observations on the higher education challenges. Survey shows that one of the primary reasons why students drop-out of college is because of financial difficulties. Unfortunately, as it stands, it is going to be more by difficult for college students to graduate because under the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), we used to give P60,000 per academic year for Private Higher Education Institution students and P40,000 for those enrolling in the Public Higher Education system, but beginning Academic Year 2024-2025, the UNIFAST board has limited it to P20,000 per year for both public and private higher education institutions. This is because of the number of applicants they have and the idea is to spread it out. But, Mr President, with the higher cost of living, our fear is that more of them will not be able to graduate. The next item I'd like to point out is the Quality of Education and Job Mismatch. Ten years ago, around 41 percent of college-age students were enrolled in Higher Education Institutions. Now, it is 47.49 percent. Almost 50 percent of college-age students are enrolled in higher education. But the question we must ask ourselves is: will this result in a well-educated, well-matched set of graduates? Based on news reports, licensure exams for teachers, dentists, and accountants, and more, even the Bar Exam actually, continue to have low passing rates. Meanwhile, a study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) conducted in 2022 showed that 40 percent of Filipinos are overqualified for their jobs. That said, our investment in higher education infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and ample resources create an environment that facilitates effective learning, teaching and research. This also applies to our investments in our teachers, in our professors, for them to improve their own learning and their own teaching standards. On this note, we'd like to thank our Chairperson, Sen. Grace Poe, for accepting our amendments to fund: Futures Thinking Research Program of SUCs; Increased capacity of medical SUCs; Increased capacity of allied health and nursing programs of SUCs; Dormitories; and Upgrading and completion of facilities, learning spaces, and laboratories. This all represents our collective commitment to sustain and strengthen the accessibility, quality, and resilience of higher education across the nation. We remain focused on investing in projects and programs that ensure intergenerational equity while equipping our institutions to address future challenges. On that note, Mr President, we are ready to accept questions from our colleagues. Thank you.