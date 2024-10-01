OPENING SPEECH BUDGET HEARING DEPARTMENT OF AGRARIAN REFORM

Good afternoon/evening, Mr. President, Fellow Senators.

Before I begin, I would like to extend my warmest welcome to the Secretary of Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and to the entire DAR family.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is envisioned as the lead government agency to implement a comprehensive and genuine agrarian reform that actualizes equitable land distribution, ownership, agricultural productivity, and tenurial security for, of, and with the tillers of the land towards the improvement of their quality of life.

The proposed budget of DAR for F.Y. 2025 is ₱10.090 Billion, which is higher than the current year's level of ₱8.081 Billion by ₱2.009 billion or 24.86%.

With this, I am hopeful that the budget of DAR will be approved to continue its agrarian reform efforts in improving the lives of our farmer-beneficiaries, the major key players who till and produce the food we eat.

Thank you Mr. President, my esteemed colleagues. This representation is now ready to answer the questions of our dear Senators.