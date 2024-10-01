Press Release

November 18, 2024 Gatchalian: Higher intel funds for PNP needed amid campaign vs POGO-related crimes Senator Win Gatchalian is advocating for a higher intelligence fund for the Philippine National Police (PNP) amid an ongoing campaign to ferret out Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) that continue to defy the government's ban on their operations. "The PNP needs funds to gather intelligence, particularly in the fight against POGOs," Gatchalian said, as he noted that some POGOs are going underground and are masquerading into other businesses. "This is the time to support the PNP in gathering more intelligence," he emphasized as he interpellated on the PNP's proposed budget for 2025. Gatchalian took note that the PNP's intelligence fund has gone down from P1.356 billion in 2023 to P906.025 million this year. Under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2025, the PNP was given an intelligence fund of P806.025 million, which was increased by P100 million by the Senate. "The reduction is counter-intuitive on what we want to do," he said. Given the President's directive to terminate all POGO operations in the country by the end of the year, law enforcement agencies such as the PNP need to double down on their efforts to flush out all POGOs, particularly those that are involved in illegal activities such as kidnap-for-ransom, human trafficking, and online scamming, Gatchalian said. The total number of victims of POGO-related crimes stood at 5,800 as of May this year based on data provided by the PNP. He pointed out that Section 4 of Executive Order No.74 issued by the President last November 5 directed the PNP to intensify their efforts against illegal POGOs and internet gaming licensees and other offshore gaming operations and services. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian has led the campaign to end all POGO operations in the country. He has maintained that the social costs of allowing POGO operations in the country significantly outweighed any economic benefits derived from the industry's POGO operations. Gatchalian: Mas mataas na intel fund para sa PNP kailangan sa gitna ng kampanya kontra POGO Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagtaas ng intelligence fund ng Philippine National Police (PNP) bilang bahagi ng mas maigting na kampanya laban sa mga Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) na patuloy na sumusuway sa pagbabawal ng gobyerno sa kanilang operasyon. "Kailangan ng PNP ng mas mataas na pondo para kumalap ng intelligence, partikular sa ating laban sa mga POGO," ayon kay Gatchalian, kasunod ng mga balitang mayroon pa ring mga kumpanya ng POGO na palihim na nag-o-operate at nagpapanggap ng ibang negosyo. "Ito na ang panahon para suportahan ang PNP sa pangangalap ng mas maraming intelligence," pagdidiin niya sa kanyang interpellation sa panukalang budget ng PNP para sa 2025. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang intelligence fund ng PNP ay bumaba mula P1.356 bilyon noong 2023 sa P906.025 milyon ngayong taon. Sa ilalim ng National Expenditure Program (NEP) para sa 2025, binigyan ang PNP ng intelligence fund na P806.025 milyon, P100 milyon dito ay dinagdag ng Senado. "Ang mas mababang halaga ng intelligence fund ay kontra sa hangarin nating mapabuti ang trabaho ng PNP," sabi niya. Dahil sa direktiba ng Pangulo na wakasan na ang lahat ng operasyon ng POGO sa bansa hanggang sa katapusan ng taon, kailangang doblehin ng mga law enforcement agencies gaya ng PNP ang kanilang pagsisikap na mapaalis ang lahat ng POGO, partikular na ang mga sangkot sa ilegal na aktibidad tulad ng kidnap-for-ransom, human trafficking, at online scamming, sabi ni Gatchalian. Umabot sa 5,800 ang kabuuang bilang ng mga biktima ng POGO-related crimes nitong Mayo ng taon base sa datos ng PNP. Ipinunto niya na ang Section 4 ng Executive Order No.74 na inilabas ng Pangulo noong Nobyembre 5 ay nag-uutos sa PNP na paigtingin ang kanilang pagsisikap laban sa mga ilegal na POGO, internet gaming licensees, at iba pang offshore gaming operations at services. Bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, pinangunahan ni Gatchalian ang kampanya para wakasan ang lahat ng operasyon ng POGO sa bansa. Nanindigan siya na ang social costs sa pagpayag sa mga operasyon ng POGO sa bansa ay mas higit pa sa anumang mga benepisyong pang-ekonomiya na nakukuha mula sa mga POGO.