SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION

PLENARY DELIBERATION ON THE 2025 PROPOSED BUDGET

OF THE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE (DA)

November 18, 2024

Mr. President, first of all, I wish to express, for the record, my full support for the budget of the Department of Agriculture for Fiscal Year 2025.

I understand that the DA's budget is based on a strategic framework that targets, first, the achievement of food security for the Filipino people, and second, the development of the agriculture and fisheries sector as a profitable industry.

Nitong nakaraan lamang, ayon sa mga ulat, umabot ng almost P7 billion pesos ang naging damage ng bagyong Kristine at Leon. Crops, livestock, poultry, fisheries, machinery, as well as equipment - for all of those, there were reported damage and losses. At ang mas nakakabahala pa rito, hindi lang naman dalawang bagyo ang kinakaharap ng Pilipinas bawat taon. Mapa-init man o ulan, Mr. President, ang dulot nito'y dagdag na pagsubok sa ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda.

This is why I fully support the budget of the DA, as well as the increase of P744.161 million in the Committee Report of the Senate. I trust that with this increase, we can better help our farmers and fisherfolk. From machinery and equipment, to technical support and training, to research and development - no aspect should be left behind.

Maraming salamat, Mr. President.