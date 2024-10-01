PREPARE, BRACE FOR PEPITO - REVILLA

SENATE Committee on Public Works Chairman Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Local Government Units (LGUs) in Luzon to ensure that preparations for tropical storm Pepito are underway and completed before its estimated landfall on Saturday. This on the heels of typhoon Ofel which struck Northern Luzon and reached typhoon Signal No. 5.

"Eto pa lang nga si Ofel, paparating naman agad itong si Pepito," Revilla said. "So we must spare no time in cleaning up after Ofel and bracing for Pepito," he added.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, "the possibility of rapid intensification is not ruled out. Since this tropical cyclone may reach typhoon category while over the Philippine Sea, the possibility... to reach super typhoon category prior to landfall is also not ruled out."

"Kaya kailangan masiguro ng DPWH at ng mga tatamaang LGUs ngayon pa lang, na malinis at maluwag ang mga daluyan ng tubig at ma-clear lahat ng mga maaaring maging debris," Revilla said.

The lawmaker also emphasized that residents in areas to be affected should be on alert and ready to heed calls of authorities to evacuate, when needed. "Kailangan handa rin ang ating mga kababayan," the solon explained.

Revilla likewise cited the importance of pre-positioning emergency and relief goods in safe on-site areas so that once they are needed, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) would immediately be able to distribute them.

"We are hoping na wala masyadong pinsala. Preparations are in place," he said. "Pero dapat handa pa rin tayo for whatever that may come. Dapat safe on ground na lahat ng kailangan at mga tauhan, para anuman ang mangyari, agad natin itong matutugunan," Revilla ended.