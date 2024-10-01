STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA'S DRAWING OF BASELINES AROUND BAJO DE MASINLOC (SCARBOROUGH SHOAL)

In response to China's recent efforts to reinforce its claim over the West Philippine Sea by declaring the baselines of its territorial sea around Bajo de Masinloc, the government's actions should extend beyond merely filing diplomatic protests and summoning Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian.

I urge our government, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Office of the Solicitor General to seriously consider the possibility of bringing this matter before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague or even to the United Nations. Let's disseminate to these international bodies our new maritime law for their reference and let's formally bring to their attention the recent action of PROC.

Atin ang Bajo de Masinloc o Scarborough Shoal. Malinaw na malinaw na atin ito at mismong ang PCA, sa kanilang inilabas na desisyon noong 2016 na nagpawalang-bisa sa pag-angkin ng China sa West Philippine Sea, na kinikilala nila parte ng ating exclusive economic zone (EEZ) ang Bajo de Masinloc.

Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc falls within our EEZ, as defined by international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

May basehan ang pag-angkin natin sa Bajo de Masinloc kaya dapat lang na ipaglaban natin ito.