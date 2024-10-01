Press Release

November 14, 2024 Ejercito pushes to restore P10-B budget cut for AFP modernization, backs SBMA as naval base site Senate Senior Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito has called for the restoration of the P10-billion slashed from the Department of National Defense (DND) budget, highlighting the funding's crucial role in advancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program. During the deliberation on the DND's proposed 2025 budget, Ejercito stressed that the budget cut undermines the intent of the Revised AFP Modernization Act, which mandates an annual minimum appropriation of P75 billion in the General Appropriations Act to support the AFP's modernization needs. "Mahigpit isang dekada na mula noong naipasa natin ang Revised AFP Modernization Law ngunit hindi pa natin minsan na kompleto ang itinakda ng batas na P75 billion para sa modernisasyon ng ating Sandatahang Lakas," said Ejercito. Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, sponsor of the DND budget, noted that the budget cut in the AFP Modernization Funds will impact seven projects. These include cyber systems, forward-support equipment, aviation-engineering equipment, additional aircraft, joint tactical combat vehicles, and radar-basing support systems. Ejercito highlighted that without consistent investment, the AFP will struggle to meet Horizon 3 of the modernization program, a phase designed to achieve a minimum credible defense posture capable of territorial defense. "This investment in our national security is an investment to our future, our sovereignty, and most importantly to our men in uniform," the lawmaker said. "We need to catch up and properly position our external defense, especially given the precarious situation in the West Philippine Sea," he pointed out. Ejercito also raised concerns about where newly acquired naval vessels would be based, particularly questioning the suitability of the AFP's current rented facility. "I was shocked to see the AFP is renting a location at P1 billion per year, but the site lacks adequate support for our naval fleet," he said, noting that the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), a former naval base, could be a more viable alternative with its existing infrastructure. Ejercito, as the budget sponsor for SBMA's 2025 budget, pledged to help facilitate discussions between the SBMA and the AFP, describing the potential use of Subic as a "win-win" solution for all stakeholders. He reiterated his strong support for the DND budget, its attached agencies, and particularly the AFP Modernization Program. He also expressed his intent to advocate for additional budget increases to the armed forces during the Senate's amendment period.