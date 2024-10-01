Press Release

November 13, 2024 Tulfo stresses need for creating department focusing on dental health Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo asked the Department of Health (DOH) during the deliberations of the Senate Committee on Finance for the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Health (DOH) yesterday, Nov. 12, what happened to the Bureau of Dental Health Services, which is responsible for promoting and protecting the dental health of every Filipino. "Bagama't may mga polisiya ang DOH hinggil sa pangangalaga ng dental health, mas maigi pa rin kung magkakaroon ng isang departamento sa ilalim ng DOH na nakatutok lamang sa dental care ng bawat Pinoy," he said. He said that more Filipinos are experiencing tooth decay. In fact, according to the Philippine Dental Association, approximately 72% of our population has tooth decay. It can be reacalled that during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Health on July 30, Sen. Idol told PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. that basic dental care should be free for all their members — especially senior citizens, PWDs and minimum wage earners. PhilHealth, for their part, immediately acted on Tulfo's recommendation and announced on Oct. 2 that the oral check-up and teeth cleaning or oral prophylaxis are now free for PhilHealth members and the said dental package will be released this coming December 2024. But Sen. Idol stressed that free dentures should also be included in the said dental package, especially since many senior citizens lose their teeth when they reach 70 years old. Health Secretary Ted Herbosa told Tulfo that the addition of free dentures on the provision of the said dental package is in the pipeline, and that they have formed a task force that is currently reviewing policies regarding dental health services. Tulfo emphasized that next year should have extensive dental health service coverage for Filipinos from PhilHealth, including free dentures, tooth surgery, etc. This was agreed by Herbosa. "Dapat sa susunod na taon ay mayroon ng malawak na dental health service coverage para sa mga Pilipino mula sa PhilHealth," Tulfo said -- to which Herbosa agreed. Departamentong tututok sa dental care, buuin ayon kay Tulfo Sa deliberations ng Senate Committee on Finance para sa proposed 2025 budget ng Department of Health (DOH) kahapon, Nov. 12, tinanong ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang DOH kung ano na ang nangyari sa Bureau of Dental Health Services na responsable sa pagsusulong at pangangalaga sa dental health ng bawat Pilipino. Sinabi ni Sen. Idol na "bagama't may mga polisiya ang DOH hinggil sa pangangalaga ng dental health, mas maigi pa rin kung magkakaroon ng isang departamento sa ilalim ng DOH na nakatutok lamang sa dental care ng bawat Pinoy." Ito ay dahil na rin dumarami na ang mga Pilipino na nakakaranas ng pagkabulok ng ngipin. Sa katuyan, ayon sa Philippine Dental Association ay nasa tinatayang 72% ng ating populasyon ay may tooth decay. Matatandaan sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Health noong July 30 ay iminungkahi ni Sen. Idol kay PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. na ilibre na dapat ang basic dental care sa lahat ng mga miyembro nila — lalong-lalo na sa mga senior citizens, PWDs at minimum wage earners. Agaran namang umaksyon ang PhilHealth sa rekomendasyon ni Idol at inanunsyo noong Oct. 2 na libre na ang oral check-up at ang pagpapalinis ng ngipin o oral prophylaxis sa PhilHealth members at ire-release na ang nasabing dental package itong darating na Disyembre 2024. Pero dagdag ni Sen. Idol, dapat ay isama na rin sa nasabing dental package ang libreng pustiso lalo pa at maraming senior citizens ang nauubos na ang ipin pagdating ng 70 years old. Sinabi ni Health Sec. Ted Herbosa kay Idol Raffy na naka-pipeline na ang pagdagdag ng libreng pustiso sa probisyon ng nasabing dental package at bumuo na raw sila ng task force na kasalukuyang nagrerebyu ng mga polisiya ukol sa dental health services. Binigyang diin ni Sen. Idol na dapat sa susunod na taon ay mayroon ng malawak na dental health service coverage para sa mga Pilipino mula sa PhilHealth, kabilang na ang libreng pustiso, tooth surgery, etc. Ito ay sinang-ayunan naman ni Herbosa."