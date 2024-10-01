Press Release

November 13, 2024 TOL: NAMRIA need not wait for IRR; can proceed to chart new map reflecting PH maritime domain, entitlements The National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) need not wait for the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (PMZA or RA 12064) to start charting the country's new map reflecting its maritime domain and entitlements under the newly signed law. This was stressed by Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, the principal author and sponsor of the PMZA, at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum held this morning. "I would like to correct NAMRIA, there is no need for the IRR to be crafted for them to start mapping. The PMZA itself is enough," Tolentino told reporters, in reaction to NAMRIA administrator Undersecretary Peter Tiangco, who earlier said that the agency would wait for the IRR before making modifications to the country's official maps. In addition, Tolentino explained the role of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee under Section 16 of PMZA, in relation to NAMRIA's mandated tasks. He outlined the oversight panel's primary functions, as follows: "One, ensuring the maps are properly charted; two, that the entitlements are properly claimed therein; and three, that the necessary legal consequences are properly and positively implemented." Tolentino also reminded the media and the public to focus not just on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) when talking about the PMZA, but also the Talampas ng Pilipinas (Philippine Rise, formerly known as the Benham Rise) located in the country's Eastern Seaboard. "When we refer to the PMZA, we mostly talk about the West Philippine Sea. But we must also focus on the Talampas, which surveys indicate, is rich in marine resources, minerals, and natural gas," he pointed out. "Whatever entitlements are claimed in the WPS are likewise claimed and invoked in the Philippine Rise. And this has been recognized by the United Nations since 2009." Tolentino noted that four underwater features of the Philippine Rise have already been named by China, even ahead of the Philippines - but there are still more than a hundred unnamed underwater features that the country could rightfully name. "We could name these after Gabriela Silang, Raja Sulayman, and so on. This would be our legacy to future generations," emphasized Tolentino, who also chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. A lawyer and law professor, Tolentino said that he would also like to see the PMZA and its twin measure, the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065), be taught as elective courses in law schools to educate future lawyers and judges about their historic significance and impact on the country's future. TOL sa NAMRIA: wag nang hintayin ang IRR, bagong mapa ng Pinas, aksyunan na! Hindi na dapat hintayin ng National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) ang Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) ng Philippine Maritime Zones Act (PMZA, o RA 12064) bago pa nito gawin ang bagong mapa ng Pilipinas na sasalamin sa maritime domain at entitlements ng bansa, ayon sa itinatakda ng bagong lagdang batas. Ito ang pahayag ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, principal author at sponsor ng PMZA, sa Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum na ginanap ngayong umaga. "Gusto ko sanang paalalahanan ang NAMRIA na pwede na nilang simulan ang pagbalangkas ng bagong mapa kahit wala pang IRR ang PMZA. Ang batas ay sapat na," ayon kay Tolentino, bilang reaksyon sa naunang pahayag ni NAMRIA administrator Undersecretary Peter Tiangco. Ipinaliwanag din ng senador ang mga responsibilidad ng Joint Congressional Oversight Committee na lilikhain sa ilalim ng Section 16 ng PMZA, kaugnay naman sa trabaho ng NAMRIA. Responsibilidad aniya ng oversight panel ang sumusunod: Una, siguruhing wasto ang pagakabalangkas ng mapa; ikalawa, siguruhing kabilang ang entitlements natin na nakapaloob sa ating maritime domain; at ikatlo, siguruhin na maisasakatuparan ng bansa ang mga obligasyon nito sa ilalim ng PMZA. Pinaalalahanan din nya ang media at publiko na mangyaring pagtuunan ng pansin ang Talampas ng Pilipinas na matatagpuan sa Eastern Seaboard ng bansa, bukod sa West Philippine Sea (WPS). "Ano man ang entitlements na ating inangkin sa WPS ay atin ding inaangkin sa Talampas ng Pilipinas -- at kinilala na rin ito ng United Nations noon pang 2009," pagdidiin nya, sabay sabi na mayaman ang naturang anyong dagat sa marine resources, minerals, at natural gas, batay sa mga siyentipikong pag-aaral. Ipinunto ng senador na bagama't naunahan ng China ang Pilipinas na pangalanan ang apat na underwater features ng Talampas, may mahigit 100 pang features ito na maaaring pangalanan ng bansa. "Pwede natin pangalanan ang mga ito na Gabriela Silang, Raja Sulayman, at iba pa. Ito ang magiging pamana natin para sa mga susunod na henerasyon," banggit din ni Tolentino, na syang pinuno ng Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. Nais din ni Tolentino na maituro ang PMZA at ang katambal nito, ang Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065), bilang elective course sa mga law school. "Ito'y para mabatid ng future lawyers at future judges ang halaga ng mga makasaysayang batas na ito, at ang kanilang magiging ambag sa kinabukasan ng ating bansa," pagtatapos ni Tolentino, na isang abogado at law professor.