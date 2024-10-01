Press Release

November 13, 2024 'Edukasyon ang susi sa mas magandang kinabukasan para sa kabataan na pag-asa ng bayan!' — Bong Go supports scholars in Tanauan City, Batangas Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of CALABARZON and has familial ties to the Tesoro clan of Batangas, dispatched his Malasakit Team to extend support to scholars from Tanauan City College, Tanauan Institute, Inc., and First Asia Institute of Technology in Tanauan City, Batangas, on Tuesday, November 12. Senator Go, in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) Tulong Dunong Program (TDP), extended scholarships to 114 students. Additionally, his Malasakit Team also provided snacks, shirts, fans, vitamins, and basketballs and volleyballs to the scholars during a gathering held at the Tanauan Institute, Inc. The CHED-TDP, which Go supports, aims to assist eligible Filipino students in achieving their academic dreams by providing financial support to provide inclusive and quality education. In his message to the scholars, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, emphasized the importance of education, encouraging the students to study hard as they represent the future of the nation. "Education is the cornerstone of our nation's progress. I stand firmly behind the growth and progress of our youth, as they are instrumental in shaping our future leaders," said Go. "Nanawagan ako ng pagkakaisa at pakikipagtulungan natin kasama ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno, at mga kapwa ko mambabatas na patuloy nating isulong ang mga inisyatibo para sa kabataan na kinabukasan at future leaders ng ating bayan," he added. Furthermore, Princess Barrel, a Public Administration graduating student form Tanauan City College expressed her appreciation to Go and his initiatives to help the poor and vulnerable sectors. "Nung na ospital po si mama, malaki po ang tulong ng Malasakit Center. Nagpapasalamat po kami kay Senator Bong Go dahil isa siya sa naging tulay na mapagamot namin si mama." "Nagpapasalamat po ako ulit dahil isa ako sa naging beneficiary ni Senator Bong Go sa Tulong Dunong Program at hindi ko po inaasahan ito dahil graduating na po ako... wala pong mapupunta sa sarili ko sa pera na matatanggap ko. Pang thesis ko po yun at para sa gamot ni mama," Barrel added. Meanwhile, Go earlier co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. In addition, Go has co-authored and co-sponsored bills that aim to improve access to education, including Senate Bill Nos. 1360 and 1864. SBN 1360 seeks to expand the coverage of the tertiary education subsidy by amending RA 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which was enacted during the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Meanwhile, SBN 1864, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, aims to offer relief to students who have taken out loans but cannot repay them due to disasters and other emergencies. Furthermore, Go has also been pushing for the passage of his proposed SBN 1786, which seeks to mandate public HEIs to establish Mental Health Offices on their campuses. This aligns with his belief that mental health should receive the same level of attention and care as physical health. Reminding the scholars to make health their top priority to function in school well, the Senator encouraged them to get into sports and stay away from illegal drugs to stay healthy and fit. The senator played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. Additionally, Go principally sponsored and authored SBN 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill aims to institutionalize a national sports program aimed at developing grassroots talent and aligning it with the country's overall sports strategy. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography also urged the community to utilize the medical support available at any of the Malasakit Centers within the province, specifically at the Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City and the Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Centers are designed to be one-stop shops for medical assistance programs offered by concerned agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 active centers have assisted over 15 million Filipinos across the country, as reported by the DOH. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," concluded Go.