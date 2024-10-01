Press Release

November 13, 2024 Bong Go urges PhilHealth to expedite expansion of mental health benefit packages in line with Universal Health Care Act Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has called on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to swiftly fulfill its commitment to expanding healthcare benefits under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, particularly for mental health services. On October 14, Go's office received a letter from PhilHealth reaffirming its commitment to enhance its benefit packages, including the rollout of a mental health benefit package by December 31, 2024. PhilHealth underscored the institution's intent to provide equitable access to essential health services as mandated by Republic Act No. 11223, commonly known as the Universal Health Care Act. Yet, the senator remains vigilant, reminding PhilHealth to follow through on its responsibilities, especially regarding critical services. "Ang pangangalaga ng kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino, kabilang na ang mental health, ay hindi pwedeng isantabi. Sa loob ng isang taon, sana makita na ng ating mga kababayan ang mga serbisyong ito," he added. In alignment with RA 11223, PhilHealth has pledged to expand its benefit packages to include mental health services. This initiative includes coverage for consultations, psychosocial interventions, and essential medications by the end of 2024. Go emphasized that with rising mental health concerns, particularly among youth, addressing mental health needs must be a top priority. Aside from these efforts, Go has been actively advocating for broader mental health support in educational settings. The senator is currently pushing for Senate Bill No. 1786, a measure that seeks to mandate public higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish Mental Health Offices on campuses. These offices would offer services including campus hotlines staffed by trained guidance counselors and specialized support for students at risk. "Ang ating mga kabataan, lalo na sa mga paaralan, ay hindi dapat magdusa nang tahimik. Dapat may kaagapay sila na handang makinig at tumulong," Go expressed. "Kung maisabatas ang SBN 1786, mas mabibigyan natin ng suporta ang mga estudyanteng may pinagdadaanan pagdating sa kanilang mental health." Moreover, Go has also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2200, known as the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act. Primarily sponsored by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, this bill aims to integrate mental health education and support services within the curriculum of private and public basic education institutions. In the broader fight to improve mental health access, Go has consistently advocated for the strict implementation of Republic Act No. 11036, also known as the Philippine Mental Health Act. Enacted during former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, this law guarantees the right of all Filipinos to mental health care services, particularly at the barangay level. It emphasizes mental health and wellness programs within communities, schools, and workplaces to reach the grassroots. Go has long championed measures that support mental health, acknowledging that this issue has often been overlooked in public health policies. His persistent reminders to PhilHealth underscore his commitment to seeing real improvements in mental health support systems nationwide. "Huwag nating kalimutan, ang UHC ay para sa lahat. Ang mga mahihirap at pinaka-nangangailangan, lalo na sa aspeto ng mental health, ay dapat maramdaman ang presensya ng gobyerno," Go asserted. "Matagal na pong nais ng mga kababayan natin na matupad ang mga ipinangako sa PhilHealth. Ang pagkakaroon ng mas maayos at mas maasahang health system ay hindi na dapat patagalin pa," he added, highlighting the urgency for PhilHealth reforms to meet these public expectations. In response to these concerns, PhilHealth has committed to implementing a series of benefit enhancements, including higher case rates, expanded packages for leading causes of mortality, free medicines and assistive devices, and improved dental, vision, emergency, and preventive care. These reforms, however, face a December deadline, and Go has pledged to maintain the Senate Health Committee's oversight to ensure that PhilHealth delivers on these promises. One recent policy change was the scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement (SPC) rule, a move Go had long advocated for. While Go welcomed this adjustment, he also pointed out the need to remove the 24-hour confinement rule, which limits insurance coverage to patients hospitalized for at least a day. PhilHealth officials have since committed to reviewing this rule as part of their ongoing policy revisions. "Pera po ito ng taumbayan, bawat piso ay pinagpaguran. Dapat po itong gamitin sa paraan na talagang makikinabang ang mga mamamayan. Ang pondo ng Philhealth ay para sa health! Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he concluded, reinforcing his commitment to policies that ease the financial burden of healthcare for Filipinos.