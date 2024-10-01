Press Release

November 14, 2024 Filipinos' demand for reliable health coverage according to recent survey further spurs Bong Go's push for PhilHealth reform A recent OCTA Research survey underscores Filipinos' urgent need for reliable healthcare, with 73% of respondents citing personal health and avoiding illness as their top priorities. This demand for accessible and dependable health coverage has fueled public calls for urgent reforms within PhilHealth, the state insurer responsible for covering essential medical services in the Philippines. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, has been at the forefront of these reform efforts, advocating for policy adjustments to ensure PhilHealth meets the evolving needs of the population. Go has repeatedly raised concerns over fund management practices and outdated policies, pushing for reforms that address these issues directly. Since July, Go has openly questioned plans of transferring excess PhilHealth funds to the National Treasury to be used for other purposes, describing it as "morally unacceptable." In August, Senator Koko Pimentel filed a Supreme Court petition challenging the legality of these fund transfers, which was followed by similar petitions from advocacy groups in October. This action prompted the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) on further transfers, aligning with Go's earlier concerns about the use of PhilHealth funds for purposes other than health. "Patuloy po ang ating pagsusumikap upang masiguro ang pagbabago sa PhilHealth. Hindi lang ito usapin ng pera, kundi ng pananagutan sa bawat Pilipinong nagtitiwala sa sistema," Go stated, emphasizing his commitment to making PhilHealth more accountable and responsive to the public it serves. The OCTA survey, conducted from August 28 to September 2, 2024, also revealed that managing inflation remains the foremost national concern, with 66% of Filipinos urging government action on this issue. However, personal health emerged as the top individual priority, underscoring a heightened public expectation for reliable health insurance coverage. Go emphasized that while inflation and wages are critical issues, healthcare access is of even greater personal importance for Filipinos. "Matagal na pong nais ng mga kababayan natin na matupad ang mga ipinangako sa PhilHealth. Ang pagkakaroon ng mas maayos at mas maasahang health system ay hindi na dapat patagalin pa," he said, highlighting the urgency for PhilHealth reforms to meet these public expectations. In response to these concerns, PhilHealth has committed to implementing a series of benefit enhancements, including higher case rates, expanded packages for leading causes of mortality, free medicines and assistive devices, and improved dental, vision, emergency, and preventive care. These reforms, however, face a December deadline, and Go has pledged to maintain the Senate Health Committee's oversight to ensure that PhilHealth delivers on these promises. One recent policy change was the scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement (SPC) rule, a move Go had long advocated for. While Go welcomed this adjustment, he also pointed out the need to remove the 24-hour confinement rule, which limits insurance coverage to patients hospitalized for at least a day. PhilHealth officials have since committed to reviewing this rule as part of their ongoing policy revisions. "Ang resulta ng survey na ito ay patunay lamang na naghihintay ang taumbayan sa tunay na pagbabago at aksyon mula sa PhilHealth," Go said, adding that each day of inaction leaves Filipinos uncertain about their health coverage should they fall ill. With health security remaining a top priority, Go reiterated his dedication to pushing reforms within PhilHealth, stressing that public funds should be used to directly benefit citizens. "Pera po ito ng taumbayan, bawat piso ay pinagpaguran. Dapat po itong gamitin sa paraan na talagang makikinabang ang mga mamamayan. Ang pondo ng Philhealth ay para sa health! Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he concluded, reinforcing his commitment to policies that ease the financial burden of healthcare for Filipinos.