Photo Release

August 20, 2025 Clear policies to help tourism industry: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito pushes for clear policies and strategic measures on tourism industry to help the Department of Tourism (DOT) overcome any obstacle that will come its way and be able to reach its full potential for the nation. “Despite the achievement of the sector before the pandemic and its steady increase in share in our GDP after covid-19, tourism in our country remains promising. To achieve its full potential as an economic driver, we need to assess and implement strategic measures especially now in the social media age,” Ejercito said during Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Tourism, August 20, 2025. “Our country possesses the elements to be successful in the field of tourism. We are blessed with natural tourist attractions and the most hospitable people. What we need are policies that will enable the DOT to hurdle any obstacle that comes its way in reaching its full potential,” he pointed out. Ejercito also emphasized the importance of discussing various problems and challenges in the tourism industry and DOT as government agency and the legislation can help resolve the issues. “Let's remember that tourism is not just about tourist spots or destinations—it is our identity,” Ejercito concluded. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)