Photo Release

August 20, 2025 Upholding the rights, welfare of senior citizens: Sen. Erwin Tulfo presides over the Committee Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development hearing and commits to uphold the dignity, rights, and welfare of the most vulnerable Filipinos, the senior citizens. “Our senior citizens rely heavily on social protection programs for their daily survival and well-being,” Tulfo said in his opening statement on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Tulfo focuses the hearing on universal social pension for senior citizens; examine the need to provide a monthly maintenance medication support for senior citizens; simplifying documentary requirements to access government financial assistance; and address the crucial issue of discrimination in the delivery of social protection programs. “For many of our elderly, the social pension is a lifeline. But despite its good intentions, we have seen delays, inconsistencies, and exclusions in its implementation. As our population ages, we must ensure that no senior is left behind, and that access to this modest but critical support is timely, fair, and adequate,” Tulfo said. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)