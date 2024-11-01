Photo Release

August 20, 2025 Uncovering the root of the problems: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan vows to uncover the root of the problems besetting the agricultural sector and find solutions to the continued price increases of many agricultural products such as rice, onion, garlic, among others. “This morning and in the upcoming hearings, we won't just be discussing the price of food. We will find the fastest way to lower this and to avoid making our people hungry.” Pangilinan said in Filipino during Wednesday’s hearing, August 20, 2025, of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform. Pangilinan, as he presides the committee hearing, stressed that the problem is urgent that demands action. “So, we'll take a look at everything: Import policies, price monitoring, and subsidies not just for rice, vegetables, meat, fish, but even basic ingredients like garlic and onion,” the senator said. “We will get to the root of the problem at the end of our hearing. Not only will we find out how to lower the price of rice and food, but we will also learn who should be held accountable for the continuous price increases,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)