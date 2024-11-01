Photo Release

August 19, 2025 Jinggoy exposes alleged ghost projects in Bulacan: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is pressing Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan for accountability following the latter’s admission during Tuesday’s Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on August 19, 2025, regarding the alleged involvement of Wawao Builders in several ghost projects in Bulacan amounting to billions of pesos. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)