August 19, 2025 Incorporate breastfeeding education in school: Sen. Pia Cayetano continues to advocate and encourage all mothers to practice breastfeeding as she calls the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to incorporate in their courses the promotion of breastfeeding. “In the breastfeeding promotion act that we passed, it calls on DepEd, CHED, and TESDA to incorporate it into the curriculum, but it doesn't mean you need a separate course dedicated to this; just incorporate it,” Cayetano explained in her privilege speech during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 19, 2025. “Breastfeeding is a huge savings for a family. Imagine in a year if she's able to breastfeed, what a huge difference that would make for her child's health, and what a significant savings it would be for the family's other expenses. I hope the DOH continues the work; we are just advocating, but we call on all our colleagues to support this,” she added. According to the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act of 2009 or Republic Act 10028, it integrates breastfeeding education in relevant subjects in the elementary, high school, and college levels, especially in the medical and allied medical courses, and in technical vocational education. It designates August of every year as Breastfeeding Awareness Month. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)