August 19, 2025 Revisiting the old Cooperative Code of the Phils: Sen. Imee R. Marcos presides over the Committee on Cooperatives to discuss the possible revision of the old Cooperative Code of the Philippines aimed at improving the policies surrounding cooperatives. “Knowing full well that the old one from 1990 is quite old now. It's onwards to 35 years, isn't it? So things have clearly changed since then and we have to level up and update what used to be operable and is now out of date,” Marcos said on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Marcos filed Senate Bill No. 116, otherwise known as the Revised Cooperative Code of the Philippines. The bill proposes to simplify the process of establishing agricultural cooperatives by reducing the required paid-up capital and shorten the period of application for registration. It also provides additional incentives and support for agricultural cooperatives such as a waiver on their registration fees and the free use of government facilities when available. This measure also intends to improve the policy on the use of the cooperatives' reserve fund, community development fund, and optional fund. Under this bill, cooperatives may use the reserve fund for any loss that it may incur due to pandemic, state of emergencies and force majeure. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)