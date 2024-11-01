Photo Release

August 19, 2025 What constitute a political dynasty?: Sen. Erwin Tulfo recognizes the importance of defining the conditions that constitute a political dynasty and setting a clear set of guidelines that will benefit the Filipinos and the country. During Tuesday’s hearing, August 19, 2025, of the Committee on Electoral Reforms, Tulfo said the heart of the problem is on the constitutional gap where Congress failed to define what political dynasty is. “At the heart of the problem, however, lies a constitutional gap. The provision itself is not self-executing. This means the prohibition is clear, but the mandate is incomplete because Congress has yet to define, thru law, what exactly constitutes a political dynasty. What does political dynasty really mean? How do we define and implement this in a way that will benefit our country?” Tulfo said. “And let me be candid to everyone here: I myself come from a family of emerging politicians. That is precisely why I say this issue is not about attacking families but also about strengthening the institutions and giving every Filipino a fair chance of leadership,” he added. Tulfo also asked the following: Up to what degree of consanguinity or affinity should be considered a dynasty? Does it cover only elective posts or should it include appointive positions? Should the law apply only to simultaneous holding of power or also to succession? Should we draw distinctions between the national and local levels? “Your servant is ready to listen to the positions of various agencies and remain open to all sides. Our people deserve a political system that is open, competitive, and truly representative of the nation," Tulfo said. (Screen grab/Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)