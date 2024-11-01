Photo Release

August 19, 2025 Amend Party-List System Act: Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III pushes to amend Republic Act 7941 also known as the Party-List System Act, limiting it back to the original Party-List System which is intended for the eight marginalized and underrepresented sectors. During Tuesday’s hearing, August 19, 2025, of the Committee on Electoral Reforms, Sotto recalled that the original intention of the law (RA 7941) was for the eight marginalized sectors to have representation before the House of Representatives. Among these sectors are urban poor, farmers, senior citizens, fisherfolk, labor, youth, women, and indigenous people. “Through the years, the interpretation of the law on party-list has expanded its qualification and has deviated from the intent of the framers of the 1987 Constitution, which is to truly represent the marginalized and the underrepresented. The party-list system has also been abused and used as a vehicle to pursue advocacies that are not for the best interest of the Government,” Sotto cited from his bill. “The deviation from the true mandate of the party-list system, which is to increase the social, economic and political inequalities, has created the evil that was sought to be prevented by the framers of our Constitution,” he added. Sotto filed Senate Bill No. 192 which aims to amend RA 7941. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)