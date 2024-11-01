Photo Release

August 19, 2025 Where P350B flood control funds go?: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito questions the Department of Public Works and Highways on where the P350 billion flood control funds go, seeing a mismatch in funds allocation in the flood prone areas all over the country. “My only question is, where does the 350 billion go? That's what we want to know. Is the master plan being followed, if there is even one? My analysis is simple, Mr. Chair, regarding the 350 billion you mentioned earlier, there's a mismatch in where the bulk of flood control funds are going in flood-prone provinces and areas,” Ejercito said during Tuesday’s hearing, August 19, 2025, of the Blue Ribbon Committee. “We can't fight nature, but the flood control projects should be completed as soon as possible so that the water can be released immediately. That is what's important,” Ejercito said. ”If our master plan isn't being followed, if flood control management is divided among each district, the result will be a truly piecemeal project. In flood-prone areas like Central Luzon, from Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, up to Metro Manila, what we need there are floodways, spillways, water-impounding areas, and strategic pumping stations,” he explained. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)