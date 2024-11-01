Photo Release

August 19, 2025 Define political dynasty: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros stresses the need to craft a clear definition of political dynasty and set its prohibition and limitation on family members running for public office. “We must fulfill the Constitution’s mandate and now define and set the terms on what legally constitutes a political dynasty,” Hontiveros pointed out during Tuesday’s hearing, August 19, 2025, of the Committee on Electoral Reforms. “How can it be banned when there's no law with a clear definition of political dynasty? What is the definition of political dynasty that is prohibited? Does the limitation on family members running for office extend to national positions, or are they only prohibited from running in the same city or province? Does the dynasty ban include barangay positions? Are party lists also included in the ban?” Hontiveros asked in her opening statement. ”The sooner we answer all these difficult questions about the Anti-Political Dynasty Law, the sooner we can end the concentration of public power among the few and the powerful,” she added. According to the Ateneo School of Government, there is a “fat dynasty” where 2 to 3 members of a family hold office simultaneously. More recently, there are also the so-called “Obese” dynasty experts, where more than 4 to 5 family members are in politics simultaneously. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)