Photo Release

August 19, 2025 Free internet access for Filipinos pushed: Sen. Bam Aquino pushes for free internet access in public places, particularly in schools all over the country as he urges the government to fully enforce Republic Act 10929, otherwise known as the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act. “Mr. President, with each passing generation, we discover new ways of providing information. From newspapers, radio, television, and for the past twenty years, the internet. The law for Free WiFi is not just there because we want to go viral on TikTok. This is necessary because it's already part of our daily lives. Access to the internet in 2025 is a necessity, not just a pastime,” Aquino said in his privilege speech on Monday, August 18, 2025. “Our goal is a Philippines with free or affordable, widespread, and fast internet for every Filipino, especially for our teachers and students,” he added. According to the National Information and Communications Technology Household Survey, in 2024 the average cost for a Filipino family for internet connection was P1,069.10 per month. It was also found in this survey that the most common barrier for most families without an internet connection is the high price. “Internet connection is also important for Filipino students and our youth. Access to the internet is access to knowledge,” the senator stressed. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)