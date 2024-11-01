Photo Release

August 18, 2025 Sotto agrees to resolve food insecurity, agri products smuggling: Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III expresses his full support to the proposal of Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan to immediately resolve the problem of food insecurity and address several issues of agriculture in the Philippines. “I would like to congratulate the gentleman for a well-crafted privilege speech and the points that he has brought up. As a matter of fact, I concur and will support the proposal that he had toward the end of his speech. I think that is highly recommendable and I congratulate you for those recommendations,” Sotto said. During Monday’s plenary session, August 18, 2025, Sotto shared the concern of Sen. Pangilinan on the need to help the Filipino farmers. Sotto also asked if full automation of the Bureau of Customs will address the rampant smuggling of agricultural products in the country. In response, Pangilinan agreed that full automation will address the problem. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)