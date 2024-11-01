Photo Release

August 18, 2025 New CA members elected: Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero names the initial nine newly elected members of the Commission on Appointments for the 20th Congress. During plenary session, August 18, 2025, Escudero announced the election of Sens. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Rodante Marcoleta, Imee R. Marcos, Raffy Tulfo, Joel Villanueva, and Mark Villar as the initial members. “The aforementioned members are elected to the Commission on Appointments (CA) subject to the caveat that the remaining members of the CA will be elected before the week is over on Wednesday,” Escudero said. The senate president also expressed his gratitude to the magnanimity of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, and the understanding and patience of Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III to resolve the membership issue of the CA. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)