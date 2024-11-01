Photo Release

August 18, 2025 Addressing food insecurity: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan urges the government to address the problem of food insecurity in the country as he underscores important measures to finally resolve what he describes as a grim and debilitating food, agriculture, and fisheries crises. During Monday’s plenary session, August 18, 2025, Pangilinan offered the following solutions: 1) create Agriculture and Food Commission; 2) review Rice Tariffication Law; 3) return the management of Agri-Cooperatives to the Department of Agriculture and agricultural extension services to the municipal level; 4) full implementation of Sagip Saka Act; 5) certify as urgent the agricultural land conversion ban, and Congressional Oversight Committee on Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage. “Fellow senators, what does success really look like? No child will go to school hungry anymore. Year after year, cases of stunting or being skin and bones are decreasing. Farmers and fishermen are no longer included in the list of the poorest because we buy from them more often and more fairly. There are more eggs, fish, beans, fruits, and vegetables in the markets, and at prices affordable for Filipino families,” Pangilinan said in Filipino. “We face storms and droughts prepared, not panicked. Because we built the systems for reality, we are number one in danger. And if the world does fall into chaos, we won't be too affected by food shortages because the agricultural and nutritional systems are more stable, wiser, and fairer,” he added. According to the United Nations’ latest state of food security and nutrition report, about 44 percent of Filipinos—roughly 51 million people—experienced moderate or severe food insecurity between 2021 and 2023. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)