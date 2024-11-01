Photo Release

August 18, 2025 An ally in the U.S. Senate: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero received in the Philippine Senate, Senior U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) on Monday, 18 August 2025, together with Senators Jinggoy Estrada, Rodante Marcoleta, Imee Marcos, and Robinhood Padilla. Discussions centered on Philippine views and concerns about China and what the U.S. can do to support the Philippines’ assertion of its sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea. The meeting also underscored the need for substantial U.S. government and private sector investments and capacity building assistance for the Philippine defense and civilian law enforcement modernization efforts, as well as for greater trade and investments opportunities, particularly the green metals/critical minerals initiative. Senator Scott assured the Senators that he will continue to convey the Philippines’ interests amongst his colleagues in the United States Senate as well as with the Trump Administration. (Photos by Joseph Vidal, PRIB)