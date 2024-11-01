Photo Release



The cost of online gambling to society: “What is the cost of online gambling to society?” Sen. Pia S. Cayetano asked at today’s Senate hearing, urging colleagues to weigh the real cost to families and the youth. She cited links to suicides, money laundering, cybercrimes, family distress, and rising addiction and mental health issues, noting a 2023 survey showing 66 percent of Filipinos aged 18 to 24 engaged in online gambling, with frequent betting tied to academic neglect and financial strain.

Even as government revenues have surged, she questioned whether they are worth the social harm. As Chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, she hopes there will be no need to hold a hearing on taxing online gambling because it will be banned outright.

She also informed PAGCOR that PhilHealth has yet to receive its share from their revenue since 2019. (Office of Senator Pia S. Cayetano | Ray Martin Santos)