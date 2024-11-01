Photo Release



Frankie Pangilinan joins Senate Foundation as Youth Chair: Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan's daughter, Simone Francesca Emmanuelle “Frankie” Pangilinan, officially joined the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI) as the Chairperson of the Committee on Youth at around 1:30 PM on Thursday, 14 August.

She took her oath before Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, alongside members of the SSFI, at the Tolentino Room of the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City. (Photo courtesy: Office of Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and Joseph Vidal of Senate President Office)