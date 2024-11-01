Photo Release

August 14, 2025 Continuing SSFI's legacy of service: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero officiated the oath of the new officers of Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI) on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Ms. Heart Evangelista-Escudero, the Senate President’s wife, was reelected as SSFI president and would continue to lead the non-profit group’s initiatives, alongside newly-elected SSFI vice president Nancy Dela Rosa. The new SSFI officers include Mrs. Gladys Villanueva (Secretary), Atty. Erwin Genuino (Assistant Secretary); Ms. Maricel Tulfo (Treasurer); Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid (Assistant Treasurer); Department of Social Welfare and Development Usec. Emmeline Villar (Legal Counsel); Ms. Mariel Padilla and Ms. Ciara Sotto (Public Relations Officers). Also taking their oaths were SSFI committee and advocacy heads Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano (Local Government), Ms. Vanessa Era (Women and Livelihood), Ms. Timi Aquino (Health and Education), Ms. Edna Marcoleta and National Authority for Child Care Usec. Janella Ejercito-Estrada (Social and Public Services), as well as Ms. Frankie Pangilinan (Youth). Special Envoy to the United Arab Emirates for Trade and Investment Kathryna Yu-Pimentel also continues her service in the SSFI as its executive director. In her message, Evangelista-Escudero recognized the diverse representation of SSFI officers and members and their importance in their shared mission to serve Filipinos. “With our collective action, we can look forward to a bigger giving circle and make our communities better, and a better country for our countrymen...I am very excited to be working beside all of you because, I know together, we can make a difference,” Evangelista-Escudero said. The SSFI was established in 1987 as a voluntary initiative of the spouses of the members of the Philippine Senate, with the aim to uplift the lives of communities through charity. (Joseph Vidal/OSP/Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)