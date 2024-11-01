Photo Release

August 14, 2025 Regulation or total ban of e-gambling? We must have a trustworthy regulator: On the question of regulation or total banning of e-gambling, Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta stressed the importance of a strong and trustworthy government regulator. “Kung hindi ako naniniwala sa kakayahan ng regulatory mechanism [ng PAGCOR], total ban na lang,” said Marcoleta, who blamed the proliferation of e-gambling sites to the “complete breakdown of regulatory mechanisms.” Marcoleta had earlier asked the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to direct e-wallet apps to delete all links to e-gambling platforms. “Dapat nga po magpasalamat kayo [PAGCOR] sa BSP, mawalang galang na po, dahil sa ngayon nakahanap tayo ng isang solusyon na pansamantala, makatutulong po [laban] sa paglaganap nito, lalo na yung mga illegal,” stressed the senator.