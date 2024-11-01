Photo Release

August 14, 2025 Delink all e-wallet apps to online gambling: Sen. Win Gatchalian joins his colleagues in calling the immediate removal of e-wallet applications’ links to any form of online gambling. Gatchalian disclosed that there are illegal online gambling that have been linked to e-wallet applications. “My point is, Deputy Governor (Mamerto Tangonan), we're tightening legal online gambling, but the illegal kind is rampant. I'll tell you now that it's useless to talk to Gcash and PayMaya because they profit from both legal and illegal (online gambling)... whether legal or illegal, they make money,” Gatchalian said on Thursday, August 14, 2025, during the Committee on Games and Amusement hearing. ”What we want to happen is that e-wallets can no longer be linked, whether legal or illegal. Let's not mandate GCash to screen whether something is illegal or legal, they won't do that. What we want is for everything to be delinked (in all online gambling),” he added. Gatchalian said that as of May 2025, more than 32 million or an increase of more than 200 percent of Filipinos have been playing online gambling. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)